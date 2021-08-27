Washington Park will host a joint African-Caribbean and food festival on Sept. 11 and 12.
The 28th annual African/Caribbean International Festival of Life and the 5th annual Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Festival will include music, food, games and arts and crafts starting at noon both days.
Music performances include R&B group the Delfonics, house DJ Terry Hunter and Haitian singer-songwriter Phyllisia Ross.
The two-day festival is being held in honor of the renaming of Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable. The Illinois Department of Health will run a vaccination station all weekend.
Tickets $20 advance, $30 standard. www.jsvfest.com/tickets
