In last week’s municipal runoff election, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D-1st) won the race for mayor of Chicago, capturing more than 75% of the vote in Hyde Park and Kenwood.
In general, Johnson swept the South Side, including all 4th, 5th and 20th ward precincts.
Local support for Johnson was higher than his margins citywide. On election night, April 4, Johnson won the race with 51.4% of the vote and his opponent, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, captured 48.5% of the vote, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. They were separated by about 16,108 votes, a gap that’s increased over the last week as outstanding mail-in ballots get tallied.
In the first round of the municipal election on Feb. 28, outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot won 26% of the local vote, while Johnson received 32% and Vallas received 14%. By the runoff election, Johnson’s support more than doubled
Johnson’s lowest local margins were precincts 12 and 25 in the 5th Ward, which include East Hyde Park and the University of Chicago campus, respectively. In Precinct 12, Johnson captured 67.8% of the vote and in Precinct 25, he captured 66% of the vote.
Johnson saw significant growth in his support on the South Side, the West Side and portions of the North Side. Vallas maintained strong support on the Far Northwest Side, in the North Side’s lakefront neighborhoods, downtown and on the Southwest Side.
Vallas also had pockets of support in the Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods on the Far Southwest Side, not far from his childhood home of Roseland.
Local turnout higher in runoff
Voter turnout decreased slightly citywide between the general and runoff elections, hovering around 35% of eligible voters casting ballots. However, last Tuesday’s turnout was higher than that of the 2019 runoff election between Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, which had a turnout of 33% of eligible voters.
Young voters between the ages of 18 to 34 turned out in larger numbers than in February’s municipal election, though the youngest demographic — people younger than 24 — only represented 4% of the vote.
Locally, turnout was up 10 percentage points from the first round, with 45.77% of registered voters casting a ballot in Hyde Park Kenwood.
Around 16,758 voters are registered in Hyde Park-Kenwood. By Election Day, April 4, about 7,446 ballots were cast.
