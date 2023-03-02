Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D-1st), the second-place finisher in the first round of the 2023 Chicago mayoral election, won a third of the vote in Hyde Park-Kenwood, while outgoing incumbent Lori Lightfoot won more than a quarter of the local vote.
Those margins exceed their citywide tallies, Johnson at around 20% and Lightfoot’s 17%. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, who won around 34% citywide, took around 15% of the Hyde Park-Kenwood vote.
Locally, outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot won 34% of the vote in Hyde Park-Kenwood — up 10% from her local performance in the first round of the 2019 mayoral election but down significantly from her margin in that year’s runoff.
Johnson and Lightfoot were the only two candidates to carry Hyde Park-Kenwood precincts. Johnson won all but one in Hyde Park, the neighborhood that gave him his highest support on the South Side, winning most of the area’s precincts alongside a handful in Bronzeville, while Lightfoot won the vast majority of majority-Black South Side precincts.
Lightfoot’s margin in Hyde Park-Kenwood was slightly higher than her local performance in the first round of the 2019 mayoral election, but her citywide performance destined her to become the first mayor to lose in a primary since Eugene Sawyer, who was appointed to succeed the late Harold Washington, in 1989.
In the runoff four years ago, Hyde Park was the only neighborhood in the city that backed Lightfoot’s challenger, longtime local political figure Toni Preckwinkle, the Cook County executive.
Johnson also did well in racially diverse wards on the Northwest and Far North sides. Vallas carried predominantly white neighborhoods on the South and Southwest sides like Bridgeport, Mount Greenwood, Hegewisch and Clearing as well as downtown, North Side lakefront wards south of Uptown and predominantly white neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.
The race presents a sharp ideological contrast between the two candidates. Vallas, who has the support of the Fraternal Order of Police, is running a law-and-order campaign amid persistent fears in the city about public safety. Johnson, a former teacher backed by the Chicago Teachers Union and progressives like local state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), has called Vallas a closeted Republican.
Outgoing local Ald. Sophia King (4th) won around 5% of the Hyde Park-Kenwood vote, up from her 1% citywide margin. State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), who lives in Bronzeville and represents a portion of Hyde Park-Kenwood in Springfield, won just over 2% of the local vote and 1.8% citywide.
The other candidates' local margins spanned from less than a percentage point (outgoing 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer) to just over 9% (4th District U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia).
While 45% of local voters turned out for the first round of the 2019 mayoral election, turnout in Hyde Park-Kenwood sagged almost 10 percentage points this year.
