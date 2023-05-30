In the spring of 1948, zoot suits and skirts above the knee had come into fashion, the average cost of a new house was $11,900, Harry "The Buck Stops Here" Truman was president, Citation had just won the Kentucky Derby, and Jimmy Wilson opened the Woodlawn Tap (now dubbed Jimmy's) on 55th Street.
Early in the afternoon of May 20 of this year, Matt Martell, a former bartender at Jimmy's and its current owner, set out an assortment of antipasto plates and bottles of champagne, getting the saloon ready for the establishment's 75th anniversary celebration.
Martell purchased Jimmy’s in November of 2021 from Bill Callahan, who with his brother Jim Callahan had reopened the Woodlawn Tap in 2000 after Jimmy's death in 1999.
Jimmy's daughter Carole Rich and granddaughters Julie Beland and Kelly Sowinksi were among the first to arrive. After ordering burgers they sat down in the saloon's west room, which is also called the University Room.
"I just always remember growing up, coming into the bar to see my grandfather and just meeting a lot of different people from all over the world and listening to different stories," said Beland, recalling the saloon as a kid. Then, turning to her sister and mother, Beland said, "Should I tell that story about Maxine, that one?"
"No," said her mom.
Maxine Rendon ran the kitchen from the 70s through the early 90s and was quite a presence in the saloon.
Beland heeded her mother's advice and then related how she used to come into the bar on Saturdays with her dad to help clean up. "And then any money left on the floor was mine,” she said. Her biggest haul was $50.
About 50 celebrants gathered in the saloon, mingling with other patrons who had come just to have a beer or a burger, or both.
U. of C. Lab School teacher Mike Moses was among the celebrants and did remember Rendon.
She was,"In the kitchen, always cursing everybody out and (saying) how disappointed she was that she had to be back there," said Moses. She bemoaned the university students all the time, he added, but “kept them going with all the cheeseburgers.”
"(Rendon) had a very lovely side to her," added Moses. "You just had to get to know her a little bit and sort of talk her off the ledge."
When Jimmy first purchased the saloon, the east room, where the original bar was and is located, was the only area to buy and have a drink; the middle room was used for package sales and had its own street-front door. Soon after purchasing the saloon, Jimmy got rid of the package sales, connected the two rooms and opened what is now the middle room for seating. In 1958 Jimmy added the storefront to the west, where he built a second bar and called it the University Room. Until 1967, patrons had to show U. of C. ID to get into the University Room; now it is an entertainment area with a stage.
The saloon currently has three seating areas. The east room, the middle room and the west room (often called the University Room) or entertainment room.
"The middle room was our room," said long-time patron and neighbor Rochelle Robinson-Dukes, an English Professor at Olive-Harvey. "(It) was for the neighborhood."
"Everybody who went to Kenwood, or Lab or Bret Harte, we all took over that middle room. That's where the golf game was, that's where the pinball machines were, and that was for the neighborhood. Dino, Birdie, me, Katie, all of us in the middle room pushing the U. of C. students out,” she said.
When Robinson-Dukes moved to Hyde Park from Park Manor, she chose to live right across the street from Jimmy’s. "I said to myself, 'I need to be at a place where there is a bar and a church, a Lutheran church. I am Lutheran,’" she said. “Augustana Lutheran Church is right next door to my condo and Jimmy's is across the street. It was a win-win."
"I have a couple of ex-boyfriends I met here, one ex-fiancé," she continued. "This is my second living room when I leave my house. I am so glad that Matthew took it over after the Callahan's relinquished it."
Vera Wilkinson was born and raised in Hyde Park and went to school at St. Thomas the Apostle with the Callahan brothers. For years she owned and operated a beauty parlor on 55th Street near Cornell Avenue.
Wilkinson started coming to the saloon when she was “18 (or) 17,” back when the legal age to drink in Illinois was 18. When she turned 19, the drinking age was bumped to 21; Wilkinson didn't say whether she stopped going to the saloon after the drinking age changed.
"Fermi used to come here," added Wilkinson, looking up at the wall of the west room. She was referring to Enrico Fermi, the U. of C.’s Nobel laureate in Physics and a nuclear age architect, who led research at the school from 1945 to his death in 1954. "When I first came here, that whole wall was formulas."
"He would bring his partners from the lab while they were doing this 'eVA' (a unit of Fermi velocity), and they would just do formulas all over the wall."
"And I wasn't smart enough to take pictures, I could have made money on that," she said.
"I have a lot of memories," said former owner Jim Callahan as he joined the celebration. "But I can't talk about most. It's like a priest and confession."
But he did tell the story of why Jimmy's doesn't serve Budweiser.
Sometime in the 1950s, Callahan said, "They wouldn't give Jimmy a discount for volume; he sold a lot."
After some heated words between Jimmy and the distributor, Callahan explained, chuckling, Budweiser gave 20 or so cases to the saloon for free, “to make up."
"And (Jimmy) said, 'That's great. Leave them out in front, people can help themselves, but I am not going to sell it,'" Callahan said. "When we reopened, they asked me, 'We know the story, are you going to start selling Bud?'"
"I said, 'No.' That was the last I saw of it."
The saloon has served as a place to do business or to have a celebration since it opened. It has been operated continuously since 1948, save the year or so it closed after Jimmy’s death before its reopening by the Callahan brothers.
That time was notable, because a U. of C. graduate student had slowed the reopening when he objected to the issuance of a new liquor license to the Callahans. He claimed the bar was within 100 feet of the St. Thomas the Apostle School playground and therefore wasn’t allowed a liquor license. The license was issued when it was determined that the playground was really a parking lot. The application had the support of the pastor at St. Thomas at the time, Father Jack Ferry, who in a 1999 Reader piece dubbed Jimmy’s “St. James Chapel.”
“We were married in Bond Chapel on October the second 1994,” said Christopher Amati as he and his wife Susan Amati sipped champagne that Martell had been pouring. They talked about their visit to Jimmy’s on their wedding night.
“We had our reception at the solarium at the South Shore Country Club (The South Shore Cultural Center). After that, we all came over to Jimmy's. I was in my tux and top hat and my wife was in her wedding gown.”
“We were sitting in a booth completely toasted. And there was this guy, standing there, jumping up and down and going, ‘He's sitting in my booth, he’s sitting in my booth!’” continued Christopher Amati, laughing.
“‘Look pal,’” he recalled saying to the man, “‘We just got married. Why don’t you go do something else for 15 minutes.’”
Later that evening the Amatis went to the Tiki on 55th Street, which was then Hyde Park’s only 4:00 a.m. bar.
Over the decades, Jimmy’s has had its fair share of famous visitors.
President Barack Obama was mentioned by more than one celebrant, but none had been present when he visited. "I just know that (he did come)," said Beland, Jimmy's granddaughter.
Chris Scott, who said he had tried to get into Jimmy's when he was a 17-year-old U. of C. student, was at the bar several years later on an alumni weekend and found himself "standing next to a very, very elegant gentleman with white hair and a sport coat."
"We got into a conversation, and it turns out he was Jay Berwanger, the first recipient of the Heisman Trophy," Scott marveled. Berwanger won the trophy in 1935 while playing for the U. of C. “Monsters of the Midway,” who at the time were coached by Amos Alonzo Stagg.
"Jimmy was something of an archivist," said Martell, looking up at the photographs he strung on the walls for the celebration.
"He had a guest book that he put together in the late 40's and early 50's,” Martell said. If Jimmy thought a person was important enough, “he would bring up the book and ask them to sign."
"The most notable being probably Dylan Thomas," he added
Comedian Bob Newhart and anthropologist Margaret Mead were among the patrons of the saloon, said Beland.
As she eyed her burger, Rich talked about her dad. "He was a very kind person; he was non-judgmental; and everybody in his eyes was equal. Just don't lie to him or anything like that," she said.
"That's what I think about my dad," added Rich. "He was a very loving man and he would take very good care of you.”
Among those joining the Saturday afternoon celebration were former bartenders, patrons and family members, many in White Sox jerseys.
“Everybody who worked for him said he was an honest person, and they liked working for him,” continued Rich. “And that’s a big deal.”
