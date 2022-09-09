Jennifer Maddox, a retired police officer who runs an after-school and summer learning nonprofit Future Ties, is making a second run for alderwoman of the 20th Ward.
She came in seventh place in the ward's 2019 first-round election. This time, the ward will contain a little of Hyde Park, the neighborhood's northwestern corner. And it also has an incumbent, Ald. Jeanette Taylor, who is seeking reelection.
In an interview, Maddox noted her long residence in the ward and seeing "alderman after alderman" come and go.
"I haven't seen a significant change in the conditions that affect a lot of the residents in the community," she said.
"Things have not changed since 2019. That's why I threw my hat into the ring again, because we've given the current alderman the opportunity to work on many of the issues that have affected the ward; I haven't seen a change. So I feel as though my role now is not just a resident but a concerned citizen, a business owner, all of that is to step up to the plate and really get out here."
Maddox said people call her for help on community needs and issues. She said the ward’s alderperson needs to be more accessible to constituents and get community needs met. And she said there is displeasure with the location of Taylor's ward office, 5707 S. Wentworth Ave., the response time for messages to that office and the incumbent’s visibility at community events in the ward.
The 20th Ward will continue to cover most of Woodlawn as well as parts of Washington Park, Back of the Yards and Englewood. Maddox said the whole ward is suffering from the aforementioned social ailments.
"We are plagued with food deserts for one. Crime is up in the community. We are having issues with affordable housing, issues with tax increases, gentrification — amongst a whole bunch of things with our youth population" she noted.
She is making moves to solve some of these problems out of office. Future Ties recently bought a building on 63rd Street and King Drive, where she wants to provide community social services.
"Social services are a heavy lift in our community because there's not a lot of access to it," she said. "When you talk about mental health, when you talk about nutrition, when you talk about public safety, counseling, there's a lot of things that our residents don't have access to. And I've been working with local nonprofits and other agencies to bring other resources into that space so that it's almost like a one-stop shop."
Should she be elected alderwoman, Maddox said her Future Ties experience working with businesses and other nonprofits would enable her to get entities to work together instead of in siloes.
"They have resources, but they don't share the resources out to the community at large. So people don't know where to go to access those particular resources," she said. "There's a whole bunch of community-based organizations that are situated in the 20th Ward, and they don't talk to each other."
Maddox said competition among nonprofits for money is fierce, adding that the need for nonprofits to help a minimum number of patrons in order to get funding means that they are unwilling to refer people to other organizations.
"There should be enough for all of us to be able to service residents, not only across the board but across the city," she said. "There are so many organizations at large, but they don't connect and talk to each other because they all feel like they're in competition."
Beyond acting as a convener of nonprofits, Maddox said she could bring development to the ward by meeting people who want to build and bring services to the community — and bringing constituents to them, too.
"Talk to them and let them know what the needs are in the community, then have community meetings," she said. "Bring people into the table so that they can address some of the issues and let some of the business-owners and developers know what they are looking for. Because they're the ones who are really invested in the neighborhood, the people who live here."
As a law enforcement veteran, Maddox centered public safety on the need to engage youth. She said Future Ties has matched young participants with work at companies where they have stayed employed, satisfied and earning a living wage.
With the large number of alderpersons leaving City Council surely leaving the body in flux next term, Maddox said she would be interested in waiting to see how she would be best suited in terms of committee memberships and legislative proposals.
"I want to get in there and see where the chips fall and what's important, especially when it relates to the area that I'm servicing," she said.
