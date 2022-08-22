A memorial of flowers is placed near door of the Jeffery Pub, 7041 S. Jeffery Blvd. Three men were killed on Jeffrey Blvd. during a hit-and-run attack after leaving the pub, Sunday, August 14.
The three victims have been identified as 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter, 25-year-old Donald Huey and 23-year-old Jalen Ausley, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on the 7000-block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.
A group of men appeared to fight prior to the crash, and were steps away from Jeffrey Pub, 7041 S. Jeffrey Blvd., one of the nation’s oldest and continuously run Black gay bars.
During the fight, a speeding car veered into the group, and then fled the scene.
Though Chicago Police officials have called the hit-and-run intentional, according to Brendan Deenihan, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives, the attack is not being investigated as a hate crime at this time.
