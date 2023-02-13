Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) has been hospitalized for a respiratory condition.
“Over the past weekend I experienced some complications with my breathing,” she said in a statement. “Recently, I was diagnosed with adult-onset asthma and I contributed the shortness of breath to my new normal.
“After going out canvassing the community, my asthma flared severely. Out of an abundance of caution, my family and I went to the University of Chicago Hospital. After checking in and their team running some tests, it was decided to hold me overnight.
“I will take this opportunity to rest, but make no mistake that this does not slow down our campaign. Our campaign team will continue to phonebank and canvass the ward everyday. The government team will continue to deliver the exemplary services that residents are accustomed to. I am thankful for my family, and the medical professionals at the University of Chicago. I will be back on the campaign trail and serving the residents of the 20th Ward soon.”
Taylor was first elected in 2019.
