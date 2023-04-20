The hanami, or cherry blossom viewing, festival returns to Jackson Park this Saturday, though it may be a couple more weeks until the park’s 190 cherry blossom trees are in full bloom.
The event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. in the Garden of the Phoenix, is the park’s second annual hanami — the Japanese tradition of cherry blossom viewing in the spring. The afternoon will include performances from Shubukai, a classical Japanese dance organization founded in the 1960s, and Tsukasa Taiko, a Japanese drumming group. There will also be origami and cherry blossom sketching workshops.
According to the Chicago Park District, the trees are not yet ready to blossom, but their buds are now swelling and beginning to show signs of opening. Due to Chicago’s cold, wet springs, peak bloom typically occurs in late-April and early May, lasting six to 14 days. The Park District is actively monitoring the blossoms’ bloom here.
The grove of trees surrounding the Columbian Basin, the lagoon just south of the Museum of Science and Industry, was planted in 2013 to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. Because cherry trees, or sakura, take years to mature, the first full bloom didn’t happen until in 2021, drawing thousands of visitors a day.
Garden of the Phoenix, 6300 S. Cornell Avenue. Noon - 3 p.m. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hanami-cherry-blossom-viewing-tickets-590179592047
