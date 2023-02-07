The partially-scorched moon bridge in Jackson Park’s Garden of the Phoenix has been deemed structurally unsafe and removed by the Chicago Park District.
The bridge had been fenced off from the public since catching fire in early October. The fire began on a nearby bush and its cause is unknown.
The bridge was removed last Thursday, Feb. 2, and it will be rebuilt and installed in the park by this summer, according to Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) office.
The bridge was installed in the park in 1995. The Garden of the Phoenix on Wooded Island, formerly the Osaka Garden, dates back to the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.
