An arson incident in which a bush was set on fire late Wednesday evening has scorched part of the moon bridge in Jackson Park’s Garden of the Phoenix, rendering it out of commission.
A Chicago Park District spokeswoman said that the bridge had already deteriorated with age and that the district is seeking repair or replacement costs. Until then, the bridge has been fenced off, though public access to the garden is not impacted. More information about the scope of the work and timeline will be available soon.
Jackson Park Advisory Council President Louise McCurry said the bridge was installed in 1995. She said there have been several arson incidents in the garden recently and that the gates installed in 2021 at the pedestrian bridges to Wooded Island, where the garden is, have not been closed due to community outcry.
The Japanese garden, formerly named the Osaka Garden, is a remnant of Jackson Park's hosting of the 1893 World's Columbian Exhibition.
