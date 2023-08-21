The Jackson Park Yacht Club, a century-old club that boasts the largest community of Black sailors in the country, is expanding its operations to Bronzeville’s 31st Street Harbor. In doing so, yacht club leaders say they hope to connect with a new, younger generation of sailors.
“Since the (31st Street) harbor was established, there has been no yacht club organization there to have leadership or representation,” said Jackson Park Yacht Club Commodore Marlon Harvey. “We could be a voice for that harbor to advocate for resources and leadership.”
These services include organizing sailing activities, running youth sailing programs and addressing harbor issues, such as traffic congestion and security.
“Right now, the residents of 31st Street Harbor are concerned about security,” said Harvey, noting conversations with a few yacht club members who already had boats docked at the harbor.
Just north of the harbor is 31st Street Beach, one of the busiest beaches in the city.
“Activity at 31st Street Beach can overflow toward the harbor,” Havey said. “We could (also) guide (boaters) in dealing with what’s going on in that harbor. ”
With more than 400 members, the Jackson Park Yacht Club provides similar services to the Jackson Park Outer harbor with support from Westrec Marinas, a third-party management company contracted by the Chicago Park District. Since 1996, Westrec has been contracted by the Park District to oversee the city’s 10 harbors, including both the inner and outer Jackson Park Harbor, as well as 31st Street Harbor. Property management, maintenance and security are all handled by Westrec, which collaborates with local yacht clubs on harbor operations.
Scott Stevenson is the executive vice president of Westrec Marinas and a general manager of Chicago’s harbors. He has overseen 31st Street Harbor since it opened in 2012, and Harvey describes him as instrumental in making the Jackson Park Yacht Club’s presence there possible.
“(The yacht club) came to us, they were interested in filling a void at 31st Street, (which) has a number of sailboats that are potential racing (vessels),” said Stevenson. “I particularly would love to see the sailing community grow at 31st Street and it seemed like a good idea to me. So we worked with them and cooperated towards having a flagpole erected where they could plant their flag and hold future events.”
Formed in 1896, the Jackson Park Yacht Club began in the wake of the nearby 1893 World’s Columbian Exhibition.
Among the club’s most popular programs are its youth sailing lessons, which teach hundreds of children every summer. According to former commodore Karen Harris, who runs the youth sailing program, most of the children are students of color, about half of which are on scholarships. (Without a club membership or scholarship, lessons cost about $450.)
The Jackson Park Yacht Club will host a public flag raising ceremony on August 26 at 4 p.m. at the 31st Street Harbor, 3155 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Events and membership information is available at jacksonparkyachtclub.org.
