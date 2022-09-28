Some changes to Hayes and Cornell drives and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will begin on Monday, Oct. 3, and last for around three weeks to accommodate construction of two pedestrian underpasses at the intersection of Hayes and Cornell in Jackson Park.
Hayes between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell will be temporarily closed.
Temporary land restrictions will go into place on Cornell north and south of its intersection with Hayes. During morning and evening rush hours, there will be two lanes of traffic in each direction; in off-peak periods, one lane will be open in each direction.
Motorists trying to reach northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive via Hayes, Cornell and 57th Drive will be directed to DuSable Lake Shore Drive via Stony Island, the Midway Plaisance, Cornell and 57th Drive.
Hayes east of Cornell will also close permanently on Oct. 3.
Chicago Park District facilities can be accessed via Richards Drive. The Chicago Department of Transportation encourages motorists to pay attention to flaggers and construction signage when driving through work zones, obey speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.