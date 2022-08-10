Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056.
The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose Companies, announced last Thursday, Aug. 4 that they have bought the 318-unit Woodlawn housing complex, 6040 S. Harper Ave., and begun improving long-neglected tenant services and renovations.
“It was really critical for the affordable housing market and community in Woodlawn that this property ended up with owners that wanted to preserve its affordability,” said POAH Midwest Senior Vice President Bill Eager. “Particularly in a location like this, where right now, there were other (developers) who have incentives to not keep it affordable long term.”
According to Nathan Taft, a partner at Jonathan Rose Companies, most of the units in the complex are currently affordable to residents making up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income— about $50,000 for a two-person household— though some are allocated to residents making as much as 80 percent of the median income—about $66,700 for a two-person household.
Per the terms of the $25 million sale, these rates will be extended for at least the next three decades, though Taft said that the organizations hope to stretch them further.
Many of the residents have been at Jackson Park Terrace for decades, Eager added, and were, understandably, “very concerned about what was going to happen to the property, because they have been there a long time and want to remain.”
According to Taft and Eager, plans for the sale actually began in 2017, shortly before the property’s previous owner, the Woodlawn Community Development Corp. (WCDC), filed for bankruptcy.
Jackson Park Terrace was built in 1973 by the WCDC, which was then led by Bishop Arthur Brazier—of the nearby Apostolic Church of God— and Rev. Leon Finney Jr., the organization’s longtime president. WCDC was the real estate arm of the Woodlawn Organization, a nonprofit formed in the 1960s by religious leaders and neighborhood coalitions with the goal of “fighting against the deterioration of the Woodlawn community.”
WCDC was one of the nation’s first community development corporations, and through the latter half of the twentieth century it amassed thousands of rental units on Chicago’s South Side. By 2018, WCDC managed 1,700 private apartments for low and middle income families and seniors, as well as more than 4,800 units of public housing apartments for the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA).
In 2018, however, the nonprofit filed for bankruptcy, at least $7 million in debt in loans and to the IRS. The CHA soon cut ties with the organization and many of WCDC’s properties were auctioned off, one of which was Jackson Park Terrace.
“They were taking (Jackson Park Terrace) to an auction, so POAH and Rose teamed up to be able to compete in that process,” said Taft. “They literally blasted this (property) out to people across the country.”
In a statement, Pastor Byron Brazier of the Apostolic Church wrote that his father and Finney “took a chance, and invested all they had not only to provide affordable housing in Woodlawn but to keep the community itself alive and hopeful.” Under this new ownership, Brazier continued, “I am confident that we can realize WCDC’s ambitious goals from a half-century ago.”
In addition to the money spent purchasing the property, Jonathan Rose Companies and POAH are spending another $4 million for immediate repairs and upgrades, primarily on the property’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Due to the complex having been wrapped up in a bankruptcy proceeding, Taft said, years of deferred maintenance created a large backlog of renovation work.
“There’s a lot of deferred maintenance,” said Taft. “As soon as we took over a bevy of work orders came in from residents… Because it was in receivership, people hadn’t really been attending to it as well as they should have.”
The property will be managed by Rose Community Management (RCM), and POAH will run a residents’ services plan focused on things like “health, youth engagement, employment and financial stability,” per the sale’s press release.
Eager said this plan is similar to the work POAH does at their Woodlawn Resource Center, 6144 S. Cottage Grove Ave., though in this case, the organization will have staff on site whose job will be to get to know the residents, assess their needs and determine how POAH can fill those gaps.
“It could be a connection to job services, could be a connection to health services… a lot of this we will be able to deliver right outside the building,” said Eager.
Local ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) praised the acquisition in a statement, noting a time in Woodlawn when “few were willing to provide the investments in the housing, stores and jobs that all communities and people need.”
“The purchase of Jackson Park Terrace and a guarantee of long term affordability and further investment is gratifying, and I hope a model for others drawn to Woodlawn at this time of renewal,” said Hairston.
Since beginning its work in Woodlawn in 2008, POAH has helped redevelop the Grove Parc Apartments in the western part of the neighborhood, 6020 S. Cottage Grove Ave., as well as built the mixed-use Woodlawn Station at the corner of 63rd St. and S. Cottage Grove Ave. In January of 2021, it extended the Section 8 contract on another multi-unit building near the OPC., and in July of that year, it purchased Island Terrace, 6430 S. Stony Island Ave., a 240-unit apartment building a few blocks south from Jackson Park Terrace.
Jonathan Rose Companies have been working in Chicago since 2012, and is one of the largest developers in the country for affordable and mixed-income multifamily real estate, owning approximately 18,000 units nationally. Per the press release, to-date the company has developed or acquired more than $3.2 billion of real estate.
In recent weeks, Jonathan Rose Companies also purchased the 13-building complex Englewood Gardens, 6950 S. Vincennes Ave., and later this month will close on its purchase of the Barbara Jean Wright Courts, 1000-1038 W. 14 St., near the University of Illinois-Chicago. By 2023, the Sun-Times reports, Jonathan Rose Companies expects to own about 2,000 units in the Chicago area.
The temporary extension of affordable housing at Jackson Park Terrace comes as community organizations and residents push for anti-displacement protections in Woodlawn, work spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center. These efforts bore the 2020 Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, which required the city to set aside 52 vacant lots in Woodlawn for affordable housing, and dedicate $4.5 million toward expanding housing programs in the neighborhood.
Though the property is located on land leased by the U. of C. until 2056, the new owners remain hopeful for Jackson Park Terrace’s future affordability when the agreement expires in 34 years.
“In everything we buy, we always extend affordability as long as we can. In this instance, that’s as far as we could extend it,” said Taft. “Just because there’s a date out there (2056) that says that’s when affordability is going to expire… The presumption is it will just get extended.”
