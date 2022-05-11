Six people — four women (ages 22 to 30) and two men (21 and 29) — were wounded in a shooting in Jackson Park late Tuesday night, police said.
In a Wednesday morning press conference, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that the shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near 6400 S. Richards Dr. An Indiana rapper was live streaming a video in the park when another group also began to live stream. The two groups reportedly got into an argument that led them to shoot at each other.
Other members of the groups involved in the shooting then drove off in their cars. The victims were all in critical condition initially, but have since stabilized.
An hour later near 6500 S. Promontory Dr., a man, 27, and woman, 30, were hit after someone fired several shots at them. The woman is in stable condition, while the man’s condition is unknown.
