Beginning this week, the intersection of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and 57th Drive will be reduced to one lane in all directions.
According to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), the construction will last for approximately two months, reopening by the end of May. The temporary lane closures are the latest phase of roadwork in the city’s Jackson Park Transportation Improvements Project, a traffic overhaul in conjunction with the construction of the Obama Presidential Center.
Northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane approaching the 57th Drive intersection; eastbound 57th Drive will be reduced to one right turn lane and one left turn lane. During this time, crews will resurface the intersection and conduct repairs to the bridge over the inlet to the 59th Street harbor.
“Significant delays are expected from this short-term traffic modification,” CDOT officials said in a statement. “Please plan ahead and use alternate routes for your northbound and southbound commutes through the DLSD at 57th Drive intersection.
By the end of May, CDOT officials say, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will reopen with three lanes in both directions at 57th Drive. (DuSable Lake Shore Drive’s new third southbound lane will only extend to Hayes Drive.)
Additionally, Hayes Drive will reopen, as will the pedestrian underpass to 63rd Street beach.
Earlier this week, Chosen Few Festival co-founder and DJ Alan King addressed concerns that the roadwork would disrupt the massive Jackson Park event, which last year drew a crowd of more than 30,000.
“We had a great meeting on Friday with the City's construction and engineering teams and they are fully committed to having the area ready for the Picnic and our guests on July 8,” wrote King on Facebook. “We've been assured that the new and widened DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be fully open, along with new pedestrian underpasses, and that the newly constructed Hayes Drive will be fully open in both directions.”
Roadwork ahead
Approved by Chicago City Council in 2018, the Jackson Park Transportation Improvements project is a three-phase plan that began in 2022 and is set to wrap in 2025. The total bill on the infrastructure project is about $174 million and its funds come from the state budget.
Phase one of the project kicked off in February 2022 and is set to be completed sometime this year. This phase focuses entirely on roadwork north of 64th Street, whereas phase two will focus on remaining roadwork south of 64th Street, to be completed sometime in 2025. Phase three will then begin, with no official end date, focusing on constructing new pedestrian underpasses.
Per the plan, sections of Cornell Drive, Marquette Drive and South Midway Plaisance will be converted into parkland. Notably, The Statue of the Republic (i.e. the Golden Lady) will be contiguous with Jackson Park and not separated by roads. That intersection— of only Hayes and Richards drives— will replace its stop signs with traffic signals and a crosswalk.
For more information and updates, visit: jacksonparkimprovements.org/traffic-updates
