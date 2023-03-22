Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 36F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 36F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.