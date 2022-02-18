The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced on Friday that Jackson Park roadway construction related to the Obama Presidential Center will begin next week.
"Weather permitting, motorists can expect daily off-peak closures for site preparation work on Stony Island Avenue, Hayes Drive and South DuSable Lake Shore Drive,” the department said in a release. This will continue through mid-March.
CDOT also announced that, "Starting mid-March, reconstruction work will begin on Hayes Drive between Cornell Drive and Richards Drive." The public can then expect parking restrictions, lane shifts and detours of pedestrian paths.
Under the Jackson Park Mobility Improvements Project City Council approved in 2018, Cornell Drive between North Midway Plaisance and Hayes, South Midway Plaisance between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell, Marquette Drive between Stony Island and Richards, and northbound Cornell from 68th Street to where Cornell becomes two-way will cease to become roadways and be turned into green space instead.
Several other changes are planned, such as a new Stony Island streetscape and new travel lanes going in each direction of the avenue between 59th and 65th streets (on-street parking and loading lanes will be kept). A third southbound travel lane is also planned on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 57th Street to Hayes.
New Jackson Park underpasses and pedestrian walkways are also planned.
CDOT plans to phase construction work in Jackson Park to minimize impacts to travel times and traffic. The department said that pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained throughout the construction project, with a focus on access to properties on Stony Island, destinations in Jackson Park and CTA bus stops.
Motorists who drive through the area are advised to allow extra time and to reroute to avoid delays. CDOT also advises the public to consider transit options, including the CTA and Metra Electric line.
More information is available at www.jacksonparkimprovements.org.
