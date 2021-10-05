Jackson Park Hospital, 7531 S. Stony Island Ave., is offering free 3D mammograms in October to nearby residents, as part of an effort to increase screening rates, cancer detection and survival rates among Black people.
A patient has to meet the following criteria to qualify for a free mammogram:
- Be over 40, or between 35 and 40 years old with a family history.
- Have no unusual breast symptoms or prior history of breast cancer.
- Be at least one full year out from their last normal screening mammogram.
For more information, or to make an appointment, call 773-947-7870 Monday through Friday.
