The Commission on Chicago Landmarks voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend that City Council designate Promontory Point as a city landmark; a decision met with jubilation from preservation advocates and city officials alike.
For more than 22 years community members have organized around preserving the Point’s limestone stair-step revetment from both lakefront erosion and city-proposed demolition. In the past, the city has proposed replacing the park’s stone perimeter with concrete and steel, as has been done along the rest of Chicago’s lakeshore; these proposals have routinely been met with considerable pushback.
At its March 9 meeting, the commission determined that the 86-year-old park meets four of the criteria for landmarking: it is an example of city, state or national heritage; it has exemplary architecture; it is the work of a significant architect or designer; and it is a unique or distinctive visual feature.
The final wording of the commission’s recommendation included references to the horticultural landscape as well as the built landscape, an inclusion advocated by former Chicago Park District historian Julie Bachrach during last month’s commission meeting.
The park was granted preliminary landmark status in January, and with Thursday’s vote, it can now head to City Council for final approval.
City landmarking means that the Commission on Chicago Landmarks will review any proposed alteration, demolition or new construction at the Point. Effectively, landmarking establishes an overlay of local oversight and scrutiny of the project's design and construction, which must follow the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties as provided through the National Historic Preservation Act.
The Promontory Point Conservancy, a nonprofit that advocates for the park’s preservation, particularly the limestone, celebrated the unanimous vote in a statement on Thursday. “The stage is now set for the City (CDOT), the Chicago Park District and the U.S. Army Corps to work openly with the community to fix the historic limestone revetment at the Point instead of destroying it. There is now a shared, common preservation language … for a common, shared plan for fixing the historic limestone revetment.”
Other meeting attendees, including Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), representatives of Preservation Chicago and Landmarks Illinois, alongside commissioners shared the good spirits.
"The community, you just kept showing up, and it's made all the difference,” said Commissioner Suellen Burns. “This is one of the best examples I've seen of folks coming together. Finding common ground and achieving something that will really be extraordinary."
Jack Spicer, co-founder of the Promontory Point Conservancy opened his statement with, "As Mr. Rogers would say, 'It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.' We've waited so long for this."
Spicer then said, "I just wanted to be really clear to everybody that for 23 long, long years (Ald. Hairston) has supported the community in their efforts to save the limestone revetment at Promontory Point. She's going to be ending her aldermanic career soon and this is a high note for that to end on."
"When you are witnessing history, it's hard to take it in," added City Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox.
As she participated and listened in on the remote meeting, Hairston held a smile that would not quit.
City Council could vote on the commission's recommendation as early as its April 19 meeting.
What’s next for the Point?
Advocates with the conservancy stress that the work is not finished. The design for the Point and its construction still lie ahead. Even though the Secretary of the Interior's standards provide guidelines for preserving, rehabilitating, restoring and reconstruction of historic properties, the devil is in the details, and the details in this case are the words preservation and rehabilitation.
The Standards’ guidelines for preserving historic properties states, "Preservation is defined as the act or process of applying measures necessary to sustain the existing form, integrity, and materials of an historic property. Work, including preliminary measures to protect and stabilize the property, generally focuses upon the ongoing maintenance and repair of historic materials and features rather than extensive replacement and new construction … The Standards for Preservation require retention of the greatest amount of historic fabric along with the building’s historic form. "
Rehabilitation, however, is defined by the Standards as “the act or process of making possible a compatible use for a property through repair, alterations, and additions while preserving those portions or features which convey its historical, cultural, or architectural values. The Rehabilitation Standards acknowledge the need to alter or add to a historic building to meet continuing or new uses while retaining the building’s historic character."
The Promontory Point Conservancy has advocated for a preservation approach, whereas the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, city and Park District have emphasized a rehabilitation approach. In a January 30 press release, the three agencies wrote, "The project partners are confident that the City’s design, coupled with the third-party (Army Corps) review, will result in a rehabilitation plan that preserves the limestone and historic character of this important segment of shoreline in a manner that is consistent with the Secretary of Interior's Standards for Historic Preservation."
