The 240-unit Island Terrace apartment complex will undergo a complete renovation and receive additional affordability provisions through its nonprofit developer, the Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH).
The $111 million project will update a number of areas of the building, including replacing the HVAC and plumbing systems, as well as all three elevators. It will also make improvements to the exterior facade, paneling and windows, according to POAH’s Chicago vice president Molly Ekerdt, who spoke at a meeting of the City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate on August 28.
POAH purchased the 21-story apartment building, 6430 S. Stony Island Ave., from PNC Bank in 2021 for $29.5 million. Originally slated for completion in 2022, the project took more than two years to get off the ground. Construction is scheduled to start at the beginning of the new year.
On Thursday, the City Council approved an additional $13.7 million in funding to renovate the building.
Bill Eager, POAH’s Midwest senior vice president, said he doesn’t think the building has been renovated since it was built in the 1960s. The apartment complex has one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
“The building is in really bad repair. The plumbing system is completely failed, the electrical system is completely failed. The gas delivery — we’re currently dealing with a gas stove issue,” Ekerdt said. “So we’re working really hard patching the building, it’s currently held together in all ways right now.”
On each floor, Eager said POAH will completely refresh units, including installing new fixtures in the bathrooms and kitchens, new closet and entryway doors and new flooring and carpentry.
“This is a fully-fledged rehabilitation plan,” Ekerdt said. “The project scope will cover critical capital improvements to both the interior, exterior as well as the common grounds of the entire property.” Eager called it a “gut rehab.”
The security systems will also be updated and the first-floor community area expanded. Additionally, the covered parking garage will be demolished and turned into a surface lot, with fewer spaces, around 100 — which Eager said should be enough to cover all residents who currently park in the garage.
“We’ll expand the footprint of the first floor lobby by about two dozen square feet,” Eager said. “We’ll have a larger community room, a management office down there, and a better mail room and laundry room.”
Ekerdt said POAH will also build an outside children’s play area adjacent to the community room.
Currently, 132 units are covered by a Section 8 housing contract — households must earn less than half of the Area Median Income (AMI), about $52,100 for a family of four, to qualify. POAH increased the number of eligible units from 88 earlier this year by transferring over unused Section 8 authority from another of its projects at the Grove Parc Apartments, 6020 S. Cottage Grove.
Once the project is completed, an additional 86 units will be rent-restricted under tax credit guidelines for households earning 60% AMI or less. Twenty-two units will remain at market rate.
“We’re not going to evict anybody; everybody gets a place if they want to stay,” Eager said. “At this point we think that’s the number of over-income households, so they will just stay at market rate.”
“We don’t get huge amounts of turnover here. I think people generally like the location, and it’s a good place to be — you’re on the park, there’s good bus service, all that sort of stuff,” he added.
Asked if the building was at capacity by Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) during the committee meeting, Ekerdt said the building is “pretty much fully leased,” with maybe five to 10% of units vacant.
Eager said the project will not only preserve, but expand affordability for at least 30 years under the agreement, at which point POAH will likely refinance the building for additional years. He also said the project is a model of public and private partnerships, having received funding from the city, state and federal government, and in the form of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, among other sources.
“(The building) is pretty nicely located across from the park and near the Obama Center, so it was a real preservation priority for us,” Eager said.
The area around the Obama Presidential Center has been the focus of a years-long fight for affordable housing in Woodlawn.
In 2020, City Council passed the Woodlawn Preservation Ordinance, which allotted $4.5 million to several strategies intended to prevent the displacement and support homeownership among current residents. In City Council on Thursday, Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th) introduced a similar ordinance for South Shore.
POAH has a hand in other area developments, including building the mixed-use Woodlawn Station at the corner of 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, and extending the Section 8 contract on the Father Martin Farrell House, 1415 E. 65th St., another multi-unit building near Jackson Park. Last August, POAH teamed up with developer Jonathan Rose Companies to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, 6040 S. Harper Ave., pledging to maintain its affordability for the next 30 years.
At Island Terrace, POAH will be both the developer and property manager. The nonprofit will contract with GMA Construction and Walsh Construction for the renovations.
While renovations are ongoing, residents of the complex — many of whom are older adults — will be temporarily relocated to other buildings, according to Eager. In the August 28 committee meeting, Ekerdt said Jackson Park Terrace was one of the locations POAH is considering. Relocations should begin mid-next year, Eager said.
Residents will be relocated two floors at a time, starting from the top of the building, and they will be required to stay at the alternate location for one to two months. POAH will be using third-party firm Urban Relocation Services for the relocation.
