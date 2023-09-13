The Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, West Asia & North Africa (ISAC), the University of Chicago’s 104-year-old archeology museum, appointed Timothy P. Harrison as its new director.
A new professor of Near Eastern Archeology at the University of Chicago, Harrison joins the U. of C. from the University of Toronto, where he was a professor of Near Eastern Archeology since 1995. He succeeds Theo van den Hout, who served as interim director of ISAC since April 2021.
“The institute is unrivaled in the world,” Harrison said. “Yet, we also have to think about, in a changing academic and research environment, what role the institute might play going forward.”
With research focused on early social complexity in the Near East, Harrrison spent more than 35 years conducting field research in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Iraq. This research pays particular focus to the Bronze and Iron Ages, the birthplace of the Abrahamic religions — something Harrison said he’s been fascinated with since childhood.
But he’s not new to Hyde Park. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College in 1987, Harrison matriculated at the U. of C. for his Ph.D., getting his doctorate in 1995.
He said that although he wasn’t initially considering a move back to Chicago from Toronto, he became increasingly excited by the opportunities at the institute and its evolution.
“Over the past year — it was a pretty length, vigorous vetting process — it led to my both being really intensely interested in the possibilities of being director, and then the university coming to a decision that they would like to hire me into the position,” Harrison said.
Much of his work in Toronto, he added, connects back in some way to the research he conducted as a graduate student at the U. of C.
“That certainly was part of the excitement of coming here, was the fact that the projects I’ve been directing would fit wonderfully, are complementary with the ongoing research projects and fieldwork of the institute,” Harrison said.
Vision for ISAC
As director, Harrison intends to continue operating ISAC as essentially a “teaching hospital” where undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral students can research and train.
He also wants to build on the mission of the institute as a place to contribute to the research, discoveries and knowledge of the Ancient World, which he believes is particularly relevant to contemporary challenges.
During his first few months in the role, Harrison said he wants to embark on a “listening campaign,” hearing from colleagues, staff and students, “trying to capture what I think is really the pulse of what’s going on in the institute.” He then wants to “distill a vision towards a more focused and more detailed strategic vision and plan going forward.”
Harrison is especially interested in pursuing interdisciplinary, large-scale research projects that tackle global issues such as climate change, inequality and conflict, and engage urban studies. He also wants to prioritize cultural preservation in the institute’s research, noting the devastation many archaeological sites in the Middle East have endured due to war, natural disasters and the effects of climate change.
He also wants to boost the institute’s engagement with people on campus, the city’s South Side and with academic institutions in the Middle East.
“The Institute has really been laser focused on its research mission,” Harrison said. “In the past, it’s perhaps not been quite as good, or active or engaged with public outreach, engagement with the community, activities and things like that. That has become a very important part of the mission of the institute in more recent decades.”
He envisions there being an even greater focus on the institute’s outreach and enrichment activities in the years ahead, particularly in the immediate community.
