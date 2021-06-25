Three journalists working for the Experimental Station–based reporting collaborative the Invisible Institute received the Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting on June 11 in recognition of their multi-part investigation into police dog bites nationwide.
Through interviews, data analysis, and historical research, reporters Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Andrew Fan and Ellen Glover, working in conjunction with reporters at Indianapolis’s IndyStar, the Birmingham branch of Al.com, and the Marshall Project, revealed the disturbing frequency with which police dogs kill and permanently disfigure people, violence that may disproportionately affect Black people in some cities.
The same day, University of Chicago professor Mitchell S. Jackson also won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing for “Twelve Minutes and a Life,” his in-depth profile of Ahmaud Arbery’s death in Runner’s World. The Invisible Institute’s Somebody podcast, which investigates the murder of Chicagoan Courtney Copeland, was also nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting.
The Invisible Institute team’s Marshall Project article, “When Police Violence is a Dog Bite,” highlights 51-year-old Joseph Pettaway, who was killed by a police dog in 2018 while repairing a derelict house; Deborah Hooper, whose scalp was ripped off by a police dog after an officer inspected her car for drugs; Patrick Gibbons, whose torso was lacerated by a police dog after he took a golf cart for a joy ride; and Joseph Mallot, whose back and legs were bitten at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.
According to a 2008 academic paper cited in the Marshall Project investigation, dog bites cause more hospital visits than any other use of force by police. The investigation also highlights how dogs had been used historically to track and attack escaped slaves from the South and how they were deployed to bite protesters during the Civil Rights Movement.
Their reporting also shows that the frequency of police dog bites varies greatly from city to city, with Chicago recording only one violent dog bite for the 2017-2019 period, and Indianapolis, a city with less than a third of Chicago’s population, recording 243 over the same period.
According to the investigations, variations in police policy and culture around dogs may greatly affect the incidence of police dog violence in different cities.
Andrew Fan, who is also the chief operating officer at the Invisible Institute, told The Herald that the multi-city, year-and-a-half-long investigation began after he noticed a strange police data pattern in Indianapolis.
“Indianapolis had made a nice site where you could look at their data, but it seemed like no one had looked at it that carefully,” Fan said. “One of the things that stood out to me was the number of dog bites. I didn’t have a frame of reference (to understand if the number of dog bites was normal), but after we looked up data from other cities, we realized they had far lower rates.” After noting this initial disparity, the Invisible Institute team reached out to Indianapolis’s IndyStar, divvying up the work between the two papers.
Dana Brozost-Kelleher filed numerous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for dog bite data and dog usage policies in police departments of major cities throughout the US. Reporters at the IndyStar, and later AL.com, did on-the-ground interviews with the victims of dog bites, dog breeders, and police officers in their respective states.
Brozost-Kelleher explained how different levels of police dog violence followed from procedures for deploying dogs that vary city to city. “Some departments with lower numbers never used dogs for apprehending suspects, only for tracking, or only for felonies, or violent misdemeanors. Whereas in Indianapolis, they were using them for all sorts of non-violent misdemeanors,” she said.
When asked about the possibility of reforming police dog usage, Fan seemed skeptical, highlighting a disparity between reformist policy language and the reality of using animals trained to be violent: “There’s a lot of talk about policy structures of de-escalation and appropriate uses of force and the ‘use of force hierarchy.’ Indianapolis has a lot of that language, but at the end of the day it’s a dog biting someone. The dog doesn’t ‘understand the use of force hierarchy.’ ”
Brozost-Kelleher also pointed to the lack of accountability for police dog violence in some departments: “The amount of protection that departments have from liability, especially in Indianapolis, was very surprising. Particularly if you’re an innocent bystander, and you haven’t been involved in any crime, there’s little avenue for recourse.”
The reporting had some immediate impact on usage of dog policies, but not much, according to Fan and Brozost-Kelleher. “The morning we were set to publish,” said Fan, “Indianapolis announced a series of reforms to the police dog unit, including their ability to be used in misdemeanor cases. But I think we ran the numbers that day and it included about 10 percent of existing bites. It’s not nothing, but it doesn’t really get to the core of what was happening.”
“There’s no federal standard on how to use police dogs, “ Brozost-Kelleher added. “The DOJ has implemented standards for particular departments under consent decrees, but there’s no single guide that says, ‘This is is how you should be doing it.’”
In response to a question about how the Pulitzer had affected the Invisible Institute, Fan said, “We’re a relatively young organization and this prize helps enforce that our work, the way get different news departments to do this kind of reporting, is worthwhile.”
