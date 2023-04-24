We’re excited to introduce Michael Liptrot as one of the Herald's new staff writers. Michael is also a production fellow on WBEZ's Reset program.
We asked Michael a few questions about how he entered journalism and what he's excited for in the role.
How did you get involved in journalism?
Journalism came to me through meeting the General Manager of my local affiliate, WBHM, and at a charity event. I just completed a Clinton Scholarship studying at the American University in Dubai and returned with few credit hours remaining for my senior year. My downtime was spent as a newsroom intern reporting on my community and gaining exposure to the field of journalism. That semester I finished the internship with being named a finalist for Propublica’s Emerging Reporters Fellowship.
What do you like about Chicago?
I love living in a city as dynamic as Chicago. Growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, my hometown was often funneled into one identity: the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement. In recent years the city has grown to boast more developments, such as hosting the World Games. Moving to Chicago greeted me with such a variety of places, people and happenings while maintaining an emphasis on social justice and racial equity. I never imagined getting into salsa nights or regular opportunities to see premier theatrical productions as my new hobbies, on top of the rich history in Hyde Park of the U. of C., Harold Washington and Obama legacies.
What’s your favorite thing about Hyde Park?
Promontory Point and 53rd Street are my favorite things about Hyde Park. Whenever I am at the Point, I feel at peace with life’s stressors and able to relax on the lake to enjoy the Chicago skyline or people watch. 53rd Street has such vibrancy and culture throughout the different storefronts and restaurants.
What kind of stories are you excited to write for the Herald?
I am excited to cover the stories of my community and learn more about where I lay my head. The Herald was the first thing I heard about when I mentioned moving to Hyde Park among peers. To report here is the perfect full-circle moment for the intersection of my life and career. Topics covering equity, health and the arts particularly pique my interest.
