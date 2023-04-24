We’re excited to introduce Max Blaisdell as one of the Herald's new staff writers. Max previously worked with South Side Weekly, the Chicago Reader and the Invisible Institute.
We asked Max a few questions about how he entered journalism and what he's excited for in the role.
How did you get involved in journalism?
I got my start in journalism with South Side Weekly, writing stories about the intersection between the local and larger economic shifts or international events. Part of it was motivated by my curiosity about Chicago — its history, its politics, and its people — a city to which I moved to in the midst of the pandemic. Another part of it was as a way to better explore some of the ideas I’d developed during my Peace Corps service and while in graduate school at the University of Chicago. Since then, I’ve also freelanced and done work for other journalism outlets like Chicago Reader, Bolts Magazine, and the Invisible Institute.
What do you like about Chicago?
Growing up in New York City, I didn’t get to enjoy things like the space, the greenery, and the quiet that are afforded in many neighborhoods in Chicago. It was all bustle and noise. I think that can be attractive to a lot of people who weren’t raised in a New York, but it also comes with plenty of drawbacks.
What’s your favorite thing about Hyde Park?
Its compactness. Parts of Chicago are either inaccessible by foot or public transit, so it’s really nice to live in a neighborhood that has a lot of amenities like bookstores, cafes, music venues, multiple great parks all within walking distance. As someone who didn’t get my driver’s license until my early twenties, I abhor driving and car culture, and so avoid it as much as possible.
What kind of stories are you excited to write for the Herald?
I’m excited to write stories that shed light on people and places in the neighborhood that do not get much attention from larger media outlets or that are only covered once by drop-in reporters before they move on to the next hot-button national issue. I’m interested in having sustained, ongoing conversations with the people from the neighborhood, especially around the topics of immigration, local politics, and parks.
