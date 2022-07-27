We’re excited to announce Zoe Pharo as the Herald's new staff reporter. Zoe has written for In These Times, Little Village and Chapel Hill Magazine.
We asked Zoe a few questions about how she entered journalism, what she’s excited for in the role and how you can reach her with questions or story ideas.
How did you get involved in journalism?
I began to write for our campus paper, the Carletonian, while attending college, and when we moved online due to Covid-19 spread, I became even more heavily involved in producing stories and sending out our weekly newsletter, The Distance. Since then, I have helped with the newsletter for the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, freelanced for Little Village while working on a farm near Iowa City, and was an Editorial Intern with In These Times.
What do you like about Chicago?
Though originally from Durham, NC, I currently reside in Rogers Park, which has a similarly tight knit and loyal community feeling to Hyde Park. Thus far, I love being by the lake, biking the city, and am excited by the local organizing and festival-enthusiasm of Chicago.
What kind of stories are you excited to write for the Herald?
After working as the Outreach Director for a state representative, I’m excited to dig more into local politics and increase government transparency and accountability. I am also interested in getting an architecture column off the ground, and tracing the stories behind Hyde Park historic buildings. Lastly, I’m excited to cover education and parks in the area, and to bring even more labor reporting to the paper.
Most of all, I’m looking forward to talking to people and getting to know the community better! Feel free to reach out to me anytime with story ideas, pitches, and feedback at z.pharo@hpherald.com.
