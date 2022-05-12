We’re excited to announce Hannah Faris as the Herald's new editor. Hannah previously served as an editor at In These Times Magazine and has worked with outlets like South Side Weekly, WBEZ and The Real News Network.
We asked Hannah a few questions about how she entered journalism, what she’s excited for in the role and how you can reach her with questions or story ideas.
How did you get involved in journalism?
I studied journalism and documentary production at Columbia College Chicago. After working in the documentary industry for a few years, I began volunteering with South Side Weekly as a factchecker, and as a Documenter with City Bureau. I then started working with In These Times Magazine as an editor for a project focused on rural Wisconsin communities, and on the city politics team with WBEZ.
What brought you to the Herald?
I’ve been working in local journalism since college, continuing with the South Side Weekly and at In These Times. What attracts me to local reporting is the depth of the connections I forge with the community I work in, and the feeling of having a serious stake in the work that I’m doing — I’m accountable to my neighbors, and, hopefully, the work I do is responsive to the issues they’re facing.
What’s your favorite thing about Hyde Park?
I think it’s the perfect neighborhood to go on a long walk, stopping to chat with people who are out and about. I like spending time at Valois, the Point and the Refectory Cafe at the Lutheran School. I love all of the courtyards in the neighborhood, reading by the lake and scheming on Cafe 53’s back patio.
What kind of stories are you excited about helping the Herald produce?
I really want the Herald to be a place where people can see themselves in the newspaper, so I’m excited to work on more profiles of Hyde Parkers. I also want the paper to produce more longer and in-depth features looking at the history of the neighborhood and how it’s changed, the problems confronting Hyde Park and what some solutions to those problems might look like.
We’d love to hear from community members! You can send story tips, pitches and feedback to h.faris@hpherald.com
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to go on long walks, shoot 35 mm, project 35 mm at Doc Films, where I volunteer, and chat with my neighbors.
