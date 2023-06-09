The great weekend weather brought out throngs of neighborhood residents, art lovers, University of Chicago graduates and their families to the 57th Street and Community art fairs last weekend. The biggest fair since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, this year’s festival showcased more than 150 artists, musicians who regularly perform at Buddy Guy's Legends and barbecue from Robinson's Ribs.
In photos: The 57th Street Art Fair
- Marc Monaghan, contributing writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Marc Monaghan
Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Please sign up for our Evening Digest and Breaking Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Most Popular
-
Two area shootings this week kill one person, injure another
-
Local CPS students celebrate summer with cheers, ice cream
-
We Walk for Her march demands justice for missing and murdered Black women
-
New Jackson Park road closures (and some openings) starting next week
-
Muddy Waters Mojo Museum gets $1.1 million grant for restoration and programming
Today's e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.