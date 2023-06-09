57th Street Art Fair

Neighborhood residents, art lovers, University of Chicago graduates and their families stroll down 57th Street, enjoying the 75th annual 57th Street Art Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

 Marc C. Monaghan

The great weekend weather brought out throngs of neighborhood residents, art lovers, University of Chicago graduates and their families to the 57th Street and Community art fairs last weekend. The biggest fair since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, this year’s festival showcased more than 150 artists, musicians who regularly perform at Buddy Guy's Legends and barbecue from Robinson's Ribs. 

57th Street Art Fair 3

Stained glass artist Joyan Tang speaks with customers about one of her double-sided stained glass doors during the Hyde Park Community Art Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
57th Street Art Fair 2

A fairgoer enjoys the "light paintings" of Xavier Nuez during the 57th Street Art Fair on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

