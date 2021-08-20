The Obama Foundation quietly broke ground on the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park this past week, marking the beginning of a new phase in the controversial project’s life cycle.
The activist group Protect Our Parks, along with a handful of local residents, is still pursuing a lawsuit in an attempt to move it elsewhere. They faced another legal setback Friday when the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on a motion to halt construction in the park.
While opponents of the current OPC plan have charged that the center will cause displacement in adjacent community areas and ruin popular, historic parkland, the Obama Foundation has stressed the importance of tourism and economic development across the mid–South Side.
The debate has taken a rancorous turn at times. For instance, a group of South Side organizations supporting the OPC plan wrote in a letter last year that they are “outraged by this continued pattern of paternalism by a minority of naysayers, some of whom don’t even live in Chicago, who believe their privilege trumps our will.”
Over the past week, Herald reporters visited Jackson Park to hear from ordinary residents, as well as some familiar faces on either side of the issue, about what they think of the OPC as construction begins. Perhaps predictably, feelings fall across the full spectrum of opinion — regretful, ecstatic, angry, cautiously enthusiastic.
Evangelist Latice Porter got interested in supporting the OPC while working as a security guard at the nearby Jackson Parkside townhomes, where the property manager, Tiffany Blackmon, roped her into attending community events in 2018.
“I watched the Obama Foundation and I have seen nothing but positivity come from that organization. They included the community, they didn’t just build the center, saying ‘We gonna build this regardless.’ Obama don’t even live here and he chose us — I think that speaks volumes,” said Porter.
Corey Sirey Mason, a lifelong Woodlawn resident and a member of the organization FLY (Fearless Leading by the Youth), tied the history of his neighborhood organization to the Obama Center:
“My organization’s motto is to use innovative solutions to fight for revolutionary change. We’ve been fighting for the neighborhood for a long time. We fought for the trauma center, for my friends who’ve been shot.
“I see the Obama Center as being a big win for the South Side like that… Us having resources, like the music recording studio, the community kitchen, the community garden — the community, and the youth need safe spaces like these, sacred spaces, where they can let their hair down, learn to manage their anger.”
Leroy McKelker Jr., a regular at the Jackson Park basketball courts, worried about the future of the area he uses.
“They could put it right there by the DuSable Museum. They got enough land over there,” he said. “If they build it here they gonna keep expanding it ‘til they take over this basketball court. Developers, when they look out, they don’t see grass and trees, they just see buildings and money.”
A man who asked to go by Rosé was sitting at the courts with his daughter. He endorsed the library: “I’m all for the library, so long as it don’t affect the basketball. I think it’s gonna get it cracking, gonna bring all types of different people to this area.”
Another man sitting in the parking lot by the courts, who asked to go by El-Shabazz, said he was against it: “I’m anti-Obama library because I’m anti-Obama… I come from nothing. I come from the mud. I come from shit. I come from the 100s. I know what it’s like to eat a sugar sandwich. A lot of people around here, Black people, probably like Obama. But he ain’t do shit for the city.”
When asked about the OPC raising rents and displacing tenants in the surrounding areas, a few supporters suggested that some amount of displacement was inevitable.
“I think that this organization is fair and they will do the right thing for people. It might mean they can’t live across the street any more, but I think they will find a nice place to live,” said Caprice Wallace.
Regina Frierson, who said she “had never expected something this wonderful to come to the neighborhood”, commented: “It’s about time the property values are going up. If you can’t keep up, get out of the way. I’m serious.”
At a guided tour of future sites of the OPC, Jackson Park Advisory Council president Louise McCurry addressed several of the arguments laid against the center, especially claims that the OPC’s planned demolition of trees will cause environmental damage.
She emphasized that the Obama Foundation had promised to replace every tree they destroyed, saying, “The people who actually work in the park, who actually keep up the park, who actually do something to make the park better, understand that the trees that are here now are diseased, full of parasites, and are not going to live long… The one-to-one replacement of trees is going to be conducted in a scientific way, using knowledge that wasn’t available when these trees were planted.”
Several supporters interviewed by The Herald raised doubts about the opponents of the OPC’s current location, alleging that they might not have roots in the area and that their opposition to this location might stem from racism.
Antonio Davis, a resident of Woodlawn’s Parkway Gardens attending the guided tour, said, “You got people that’s against this center that’s not even from this neighborhood, that’s never stepped foot in this neck of the woods. The argument is ridiculous. The (OPC) is gonna bring a gymnasium, recording studios, a lot for the kids. What’s the argument against the center? It’s racial tensions. This neighborhood is primarily Black, that’s all it is.”
A number of neighborhood residents and frequenters of Jackson Park did oppose, or at least had mixed feelings about, the center. Feelings of political betrayal led several interviewees to check their optimism about the library’s opportunities against doubts about its true benefits.
They expressed doubts that the library would deliver the promised development and employment opportunities to neighborhood residents, particularly Black residents. Others argued that it would be better positioned in other areas of the South Side.
Stephon Fletcher, who lives across the street from the proposed location of the OPC, told the Herald: “I got mixed feelings. I’m ambivalent. This park, this is my sanctuary. Air, open space, trees. The trees are oxygen. The space — it’s powerful! I got prime real estate right here. And I want to be able to go out, and take my barbecue to that bench right over there. I want Obama to get his due, absolutely — but damn! At the expense of the utilization of the masses?”
Dolores, who graduated from Hyde Park Academy in the 60s and who asked to go by her first name only, said that while she “liked Obama as president”, she wasn’t sure if she could trust him fully with this project.
She added, “Washington Park could use the OPC more. That community wasn’t built up enough.”
Last Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 or so critics of the current plan for the OPC gathered under a large tent at the Women’s Garden, which is being used as a construction staging site, for a “Jackson Park Networking Event.” Workers with Lakeside Alliance, the joint venture contractor hired to build the OPC, were putting up snow fences around the garden.
Jeanette Hoyt, lead organizer of the event, kicked things off by playing a short Bach piece on the violin. Afterward, she told the group that when she arrived that morning to set up the tent, a private security firm had tried to prevent her from holding the event in the garden, telling her it was on non-public land. A pair of guards from a different security company, one hired by Hoyt for the morning, sat nearby and watched.
“We’ve got to figure out a way forward,” said Hoyt, before introducing a series of speakers. Tammi Smith spoke about her childhood discovery of Jackson Park on a photographic calendar, while Brett Rydzon described his experience with asthma. W.J.T. Mitchell, a professor at the U. of C. and a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the OPC, extolled the democratic virtues of Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision for the park.
Opponents of the OPC charge that the clear-cutting of trees will harm air quality in the park and surrounding neighborhoods, hurting South Side communities where residents are already disproportionately likely to suffer from health issues like asthma. (As McCurry noted above, the Obama Foundation has said that the trees will be replaced at more than a one-to-one ratio.)
Near the end of the event, a man wearing a basket on his back for picking up litter walked by. It turned out to be Jay Franke, a nearby resident, who had received a burst of emails that morning from other neighbors curious about the tent.
After Hoyt explained the meeting’s purpose, Franke said, “So, this is the loyal opposition.”
“Well,” said Hoyt. “I don’t know if we’re the opposition.”
“I don’t know if you’re loyal,” came the response. The pair then engaged in a discussion over the removal of trees, one in which neither side seemed willing to give much ground.
Franke said afterward that, while he had some initial reservations about the project, he had "accepted it as reality."
“There are publicly available sources people don’t look at before they open their mouths,” he added, pointing to the Obama Foundation’s use agreement with the city, as well as the Obama Foundation’s tax returns, as examples. (New ones were just released this past week.) “I wish the conversation was more fact-based.”
Hoyt, for her part, repeatedly cited the tree survey commissioned by the Obama Foundation, which found that 70% of the trees surveyed in the area were in good condition. (The project’s footprint has changed slightly since the study was commissioned.)
She also expressed a belief that one important path forward required the intensive use of social media. “It needs to be nationwide because Chicagoland is done with this,” she said. “We need public pressure. That’s the only thing I can think of — if enough people are saying, ‘Is this a good idea?’ ”
