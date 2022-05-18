Just after daybreak on Saturday, May 14, I joined Woodlawn resident and birder Randy Shonkwiler as he took a bird walk through Jackson Park's Garden of the Phoenix.
Shonkwiler is often up and walking at that time of day, particularly in May when the annual spring migration of birds is in full flux. With binoculars and notebook in hand, he walks with a quiet and punctuated deliberation. We’re accompanied by a euphony of bird song, chatter and calls.
Shonkwiler is the Jackson Park volunteer compiler for Illinois's annual Spring Bird Count (SBC). The count occurs every year on the Saturday that falls between May 4 and May 10. A compiler gathers and organizes all the observational data from a group of bird watchers who have been assigned to observe birds within a particular area on the SBC day.
The data gathered during the count is used to estimate year-to-year changes in bird species populations throughout the state.
The initial Illinois SBC was organized by Vernon Kleen and took place on Saturday, May 6, 1972. Currently, the Illinois SBC is managed by the Illinois Natural History Survey, which is a part of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
On the night before the annual Illinois SBC, the BirdCast dashboard, using weather radar data, estimated that 3,200 birds crossed over Cook County. A few nights later, on the night of May 9th, over 8.7 million birds crossed over Cook County. On the night of May 13th, the night preceding my walk with Shonkwiler, BirdCast estimated that 560,000 birds had crossed over.
As we walked, I asked Shonkwiler about the relationship between the number of birds seen on the ground and the number of birds that had been flying.
"The thing with migration,” said Shonkwiler, “is that it depends a lot on weather and wind.”
"So, I usually look at southern Illinois, how big the migration is there on the radar, as those are the birds that generally get up here for the morning."
Birds migrating through the United States follow four major paths or flyways from the warm wintering areas of Mexico, Central America and South America to the vast feeding and breeding grounds of forests, taigas and tundra in Canada and Alaska. From the west to the east these are the Pacific, the Central, the Mississippi and the Atlantic flyways. Cook County is within the Mississippi flyway, although at times birds migrating along the Atlantic flyway mingle with those flying the Mississippi flyway near Chicago.
As we talked, Shonkwiler quickly but quietly lifted his binoculars and then gestured towards some low-lying brush. "There's a Canada warbler in there," he said. He then pulled out a pencil and made a note in his notebook.
Shonkwiler grew up in a small town in Ohio farm country.
"There were birds all around," he said. "I didn't really have anybody to guide me, but my parents did give me a field guide and things like that. So, I knew some common birds pretty well."
Shonkwiler “really” got into birding while living in Memphis, a year before moving to Chicago in 1997.
He attended graduate school at the University of Chicago and received a doctorate in Egyptology. His thesis was on Horus of Behdet, who often was represented with a body of a lion and the head of a hawk.
"You never know what you're gonna see," said Shonkwiler of birdwatching.
"I've discovered a rare bird, a couple of rare birds. One was a green-tailed towhee in Bobolink Meadow, which is really good. And then I had a red phalarope on 63rd Street Beach. I was probably more excited about that one because I never expected it, even though I knew they passed through this area. They're out on Lake Michigan most of the time and I didn't really expect to see one, and there it was running around on the beach."
