Richard Wright's 1940 novel "Native Son" tells the story of a young Black man living in poverty on Chicago's South Side in the 1930s, exploring rampant systemic injustices such as housing discrimination, displacement and racist policing - many of which still persist. In a continuation of Wright’s work, several Chicago journalists, scholars, activists and musicians will convene this weekend for a series of discussions and performances centered on these themes of injustice and strategies for change.
The concert and symposium, “Hypocrisy of Justice: Sights and Sounds from the Black Metropolis,” kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 7 with the first of two collaborative performances by musician and composer Dana Hall; and dramaturg and director Cheryl Lynn Bruce. The performances are a continuation of Hall and Bruce’s 2015 work “The Hypocrisy of Justice: Sounds from the Black Metropolis,” which is a suite of compositions, improvisations and musical vignettes written to commemorate the 75th anniversary of “Native Son.”
The performances - which will feature Hall on drums accompanied by his sextet - use visuals, text, sound and music to explore the book’s themes, paired with a message of redemption and hope. The concerts are on Friday and Saturday evening at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St; both are ticketed and begin at 7:30 p.m.
The symposium will also take place at the Logan Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 11 a.m with a panel discussion on housing, moderated by WBEZ journalist Natalie Moore in partnership with the National Public Housing Museum. Other panels include discussions about the carceral state, public health and strategies for advancing equality and social justice; all are free and open to the public, and will run from 11 a.m - 5:45 p.m.
The concerts and symposium are a collaboration between the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, The Logan Center and The University of Chicago Presents.
“Hypocrisy of Justice: Sights and Sounds from the Black Metropolis” concert - Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. Tickets are $20-$40 and can be purchased here.
“Hypocrisy of Justice: Sights and Sounds from the Black Metropolis” symposium - Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Logan Center. Free. More information here.
