The Hyde Park Youth Symphony is hosting an online fundraiser showcasing the work of their students and faculty on Wednesday evening, Nov. 16.
The 60-year-old symphony is made up of dozens of middle and high school wind, brass, percussion and string students. Donations to the symphony's fundraiser will go towards programming and covering students' tuition costs.
In addition to student performances, the "Meet the Symphony" event will also honor violinist and music educator Lucinda Ali-Landing, a member of the Chicago Sinfonietta and founding director of Hyde Park Suzuki Institute for aspiring violinists and cellists.
"Meet the Symphony" begins at 6 p.m. and the livestream is free to watch here.
