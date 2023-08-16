Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS) received $10,000 in a CityArts program grant this summer, joining more than a dozen other local organizations that were awarded the grants last year.
“These funds (will) really go to bringing the Hyde Park Youth Symphony out of the slumber of the pandemic that we were all in,” said HPYS executive director Tim Corpus. “We’re hoping to increase the number of students … to just do more, provide more for the students over the next year.”
Administered by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), the program awards community arts organizations with general operating grants. Now in its fifth year, this year’s CityArts program awarded $6.5 million to 89 new organizations and renewed grants to many of last year’s recipients.
Corpus told the Herald that most of the funding will go towards sustaining HPYS’ core ensemble programs, which are weekly after-school orchestral programs for elementary school through high school students. These rehearsals and lessons are held at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.
“Rental costs have gone up, they go up basically every year, and it’s hard for us to keep up,” said Corpus.
The funds will also go towards purchasing sheet music and tuition scholarships for students, as well as bringing in guest performers. “We have an open door policy where we do our best to make sure that everyone who needs financial aid can receive it,” said Corpus. One year of tuition costs $500, and about 15% of students had their tuition fully covered last year.
The last time HPYS received a CityArts grant was before the Covid-19 pandemic, Corpus noted. The organization also receives funding from the state-run Illinois Arts Council.
Since its founding in 1955, the youth symphony has grown from a small chamber ensemble held in a Hyde Park living room to an orchestral program hosting a variety of ensembles, almost 100 students and dozens of staff and volunteers.
Fourteen other Hyde Park organizations also had their 2022 CityArts grants renewed. These organizations include Diasporal Rhythms, the Muddy Water Mojo Museum, Intonation Music, Little Black Pearl, Strategy for Access Foundation, The Hyde Park Art Center, Water People Theater, the Court Theatre Fund, the Hyde Park School of Dance, the South Chicago Dance Theatre, the Invisible Institute, the Community Film Workshop of Chicago, the Red Clay Dance Company and the Definition Theatre Company.
