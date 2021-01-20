Two alumni of the Hyde Park Youth Symphony are set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight at 10:35 p.m. on CBS.
Xavier Perry, cello, and Nathaniel Scott, viola, are part of an all-Black musical ensemble — made up of members of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) and Chicago Children's Choir — that will be included in a performance by local artist Peter CottonTale of his song "Together," which also features Chance the Rapper and singer Cynthia Erivo.
Both Scott and Perry are members of the CYSO's Philharmonic Orchestra. Perry was with the Hyde Park Youth Symphony through the end of last season, while Scott played there until 2018.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, 10:35 p.m. Central, CBS. Check local listings or cbs.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.