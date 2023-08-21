The Hyde Park Used Book Sale is accepting donations through September 30.
Ahead of last year’s sale, after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, organizers did not accept donations due to having thousands of books piled up in storage.
But this year, organizers are once again looking for donations. The drop-off site for books is the lobby of the Hyde Park Bank Building, 1525 E. 53rd St. through September 30. The bank lobby is open 24 hours a day.
The sale will take place October 7 through 9 in the main courtyard of the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue. Prices typically range from $1 to $3 per book, with more deals as the weekend progresses.
Held on the second weekend of October since its inception in 1954, the sale began as a fundraiser for Korean refugees during the Korean War, organized by the Hyde Park Co-op. When the Co-op went out of business in 2007, the sale changed hands to the Hyde Park Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC).
Email any questions to booksale@hydepark.org.
