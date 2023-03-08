This year’s Hyde Park Summer Fest will commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on the Midway Plaisance, and organizers are outlining the logistics around preparations for the event and the subsequent reopening of the park.
The festival is scheduled for the weekend preceding Juneteenth, June 17 and 18, beginning each day at 10 a.m. Wallace Goode, former head of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, is serving as this year's community liaison.
Clipse and 2 Chainz are headlining. There may also be a Ferris wheel.
Jonathan Swain, owner of the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St., said at a March 6 community meeting that organizers will apply lessons learned from last year's festival. Due to unpredictable weather, more time is being allocated to site build-up and teardown, during which a pedestrian pathway between 59th and 60th streets will be cleared.
"We're going to rent some larger equipment for fewer trips into the canal," Swain, the head organizer, said. "Going up and down the hill can cause a little bit of wear and tear. We're going to be a little smarter about how we get equipment into the canal. Secondly, we're going to create a protected roadway to get things into the canal. As opposed to relying on a piece of equipment that shouldn't be run on grass, we're going to protect it when it goes and it goes out."
Organizers also plan to hire a Chicago Park District vendor, which Swain said will expedite the build-up and teardown process.
Production trailers are to be delivered June 9, with fence installation the next day and construction lasting the following week — longer than last year, Swain said, due to contingency planning for weather. Teardown will begin Monday, June 19, and finish by that Friday. (Swain noted that turf repair goes pretty quickly, but that subsequent necessary watering for it to catch and grow back takes time.) Various road closures will take place over the weeks.
Portions of the Midway Plaisance will remain open through construction and the event.
Swain expects 20,000 attendees per day, with food, merchandise and nonprofit vendors. Organizers are doing outreach to local vendors through Sunshine Enterprises, 503 E. 63rd St., and a local hiring fair is planned for May.
Residents of the area around the festival are to receive notice mailed, 30-day notices about street closures. Residents in the two blocks of Harper, Blackstone and Dorchester avenues around the Midway Plaisance will receive parking passes. A contractor will be available after the festival to clean up festival-related refuse.
Additionally, plans are for there to be more access for people with disabilities this year, whether by making venues accessible or by providing alternatives for inaccessible areas. Swain said last year's long line waiting times will hopefully be reduced.
Swain said he started the event out of a desire to see a craft beer event on the South Side. The first beer tastings, planned in conjunction with the University of Chicago and Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, began around 2010. It became the Hyde Park Brew Fest in 2014, moving to Harper Court and 53rd Street and attracting tens of thousands of attendees. After two years of cancellations, the event was rebranded Summer Fest, with tickets required, and relocated to the Midway.
He said last year's festival yielded a $75,000 donation to area public high schools and $20,000 to local nonprofits like the Blue Gargoyle.
Swain noted that the average attendee is 36½ years old, saying, "This is not a young person's festival; this is a mature folks' festival."
Tickets start at $79 for one-day general admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.