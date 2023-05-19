Hyde Park Summer Fest, a mid-June hip-hop music festival on the Midway Plaisance, is hosting a hiring fair to recruit event staff this Saturday.
The hiring fair will take place on May 20 at the Hyatt Place Hotel, 5225 S. Harper Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Positions include beverage servers, cleaning crew, box office workers and other general laborers.
Summer Fest runs June 17 and 18, and is expected to draw crowds of more than 20,000 people each day.
