In Jackson Park after World War II, the 1893 Japanese Pavilion lay in ruins, the abandoned Japanese Garden was filled with weeds, and the lily pads had escaped the pond into the lagoons. Soon after the war, the U.S. Department of Defense installed a Nike missile base in Jackson Park. At first the missiles were destined for Wooded Island but an outcry pushed the base east of the lagoon. The military altered use of the park until the 1960s.
The community of thousands of Japanese-Americans who, during the war, had been allowed to leave the Western internment camps for Chicago was still strong for a time. They formed sports teams, went to Hyde Park High School, and opened shops. Like everyone else, though, they saw that change was coming. The community slowly shrank as some moved back to the West Coast and others moved north and to the suburbs. Some experienced a second time when the government forced them out of their homes when their buildings were seized for a park at 54th and Kimbark, though the buildings were in good shape. At 5487 S. Dorchester, the building housing the Buddhist temple was taken by the Land Clearance Commission for a parking lot. The altar from the camps was moved to the North Side along with the congregation.
At that time in Hyde Park, quite a few buildings, many built for the 1893 World’s Fair, were overcrowded fire traps, and racial tensions were high. Urban renewal was transforming the landscape. Some people, however, were determined to prove that Hyde Park could be shaped into a healthy integrated community. One of them was George S. Cooley.
Cooley grew up in Oklahoma, served in World War II, and came to the University of Chicago for a graduate degree in urban planning. In school he was an activist; he campaigned for Socialist Party candidates and joined the NAACP. In 1949, he was a founder of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC), which became the voice of the grassroots amid the government commissions and real estate interests of urban renewal. When I bumped into Cooley’s name in my digging, my first thought was of his store in the original Harper Court, known as Cooley’s Candles and later Cooley’s Corner. Cooley’s profession, however, was urban planning for the city.
One of his concerns was Jackson Park. He believed, like Olmsted, that parks are leveling places where all people can gather, find recreation and experience peace. They help produce healthy neighborhoods. Though the Nike missiles were quickly obsolete, the Army clung to the Jackson Park installation, not finalizing the decommissioning until 1972. As soon as the Army left, Mayor Richard J. Daley tried to put an expressway through Jackson Park, including an interchange at 59th Street right over Wooded Island. The neighborhood fought back. When the dust settled, it was clear that Wooded Island still had problems. It was overgrown and desolate. It looked nothing like the island Olmsted first knew or the Wooded Island of the 1930s. One person writing to the Herald in 1981 recalled the look of Wooded Island in the 1970s as "haunted." The Japanese-style bridges on the east and west had rotted. The roses had died. It did not produce the feeling of “calmness and naturalness” that was Olmsted’s vision in 1893.
Some activists focused on luring people back to the island. HPKCC hosted annual Wooded Island Festivals throughout the 1970s; that was my first encounter with Wooded Island. In 1974, U.S. Senator and Hyde Parker Paul Douglas encouraged his neighbor Doug Anderson to lead bird walks through the island. It became clear that Wooded Island was an important stop for migratory birds, and the island became the Paul Douglas Nature Sanctuary in 1977. Most people, however, didn’t feel safe on the island when there wasn’t a group.
Reshaping the experience was going to take money. Cooley tackled the onerous chore of applying for grants, rounding up a large federal grant and a matching grant from the city. He then organized a Wooded Island Committee to draw up a plan. The committee elected Miyo Hayashi of Kenwood to lead the process. She’d served on the Conservation Community Counsel, which was the citizens’ official voice to the Department of Urban Renewal. The committee developed a plan to line the paths with 1893-style streetlights and benches, rehab the comfort station, remove the invasive species that formed the dense undergrowth, replant the rose garden and recreate the Japanese garden. A visitor’s center would stand over the ashes of the Phoenix Pavilion and a tea house would provide refreshments. By 1979, however, the budget was cut in half to $400,000. It was just enough to recreate the Japanese Garden. At that time, the only signs that the garden had been there were a set of stone steps and the Kasuga lantern.
Cooley presented the plans to 20 different local organizations to get feedback. There were those, however, who were not happy with the committee’s plan. They didn’t want the garden and they didn’t want a tea house. They were concerned about development interfering with the birds. One of the opponents of the garden protested that the Japanese-American community was over-represented on the committee. The opponents thought they saw a loophole. Cooley’s meetings weren’t officially identified as public. They sent a letter to Illinois’ senator, Adlai Stevenson, urging him to withdraw the federal funds. Between the sabotage and public statements, tensions grew, especially given the wartime experience of the Japanese-American community. When Cooley was notified of the problem, he calmly arranged a formal public meeting and pushed forward.
Compromises were made. The tea house was no more. Instead the current structure with an asphalt roof and concrete floor, to prevent arson, was located where the tea house once stood. Construction schedules were set to protect the bird nesting times. Soon herons and ducks made the Japanese Garden their home. Cooley’s next project — a nature awareness center in Jackson Park’s 1896 boathouses —sought to support the environmentalists. It didn’t succeed, but not for lack of trying.
The new Japanese Garden design was created by Kaneji Domoto, who had himself been incarcerated during the war, so the garden felt deeply personal. When the new garden was dedicated in 1981, Cooley told the Hyde Park Historical Society that “it has more than lived up to my hopes.” The Deputy Consul General Toshiro Ogushi said that it was “the best Japanese garden I’ve seen outside of Japan.” Like the phoenix, the garden had risen from the ashes of the World War II era destruction.
The Hyde Park Historical Society gave George Cooley the first Paul Cornell Award for Preservation for his long fight to resurrect the garden. As the Herald wrote, “quiet, unassuming” George Cooley deserved it: “he soothed ruffled environmentalists, he doggedly pursued the financial goals.”
Problems arose right away. The Park District budgeted no money for maintaining the garden. In two months, there were dead trees, flooded footpaths and beer cans floating among the lily pads. In 1982, the garden was the target of an apparent hate crime. A group came at night with crowbars. They destroyed the moon bridge, cracked lanterns off their concrete bases and uprooted trees. The Park District suspected auto or steelworkers whose jobs were threatened by Japanese imports. The park district told a meeting called by Cooley that there wasn’t money to repair the losses, and there was no security. The only available solution seemed to be bringing even more people into the park, but that was easier said than done.
In 1993, for the 100th anniversary of the World’s Fair, Osaka, Chicago’s sister city, donated the large cedar gate and refreshed the garden. In the early 2000s, landscape architect Sadafumi Uchiyama oversaw another renovation, and the park district assigned a devoted steward for the garden, Karen Szyjka, who made a tremendous difference. Still, vandalism was a constant theme made worse in the absence of people.
In 2013, things began to change. For the 120th anniversary of the fair, cherry trees were once more planted around the Columbian Basin behind the museum. In Japan, every 60 years is a cycle of renewal, and the cherry trees achieved that — first by inspiring Yoko Ono and then by going viral on social media. When Ono heard the story of the cherry trees — how the emperor had given Chicago a gift of Japanese art and architecture, how a garden and tea house had thrived in the 1930s, how it had been destroyed in World War II, and how the garden rose from the ashes — she realized that she’d found the North American location for her installations that anchor peace. Ono had lived some of that history; she was a child in America when her parents realized war was coming. To escape incarceration, they retreated to Japan, where, even though bombs rained down, Ono thought that the sky unified the world. The steel lotus of “SkyLanding” rises from the literal ashes of the Pavilion of the Phoenix, healing the past.
Soon after, the federal Great Lakes Fishery and Ecosystem Restoration project worked with Heritage Landscapes (the Olmsted experts) both to serve the human experience — for instance, reconstructing Olmsted’s vistas from various landings on the edge of the island--and to bring a healthy ecosystem to the park to better support the birds and improve the quality of Lake Michigan water.
Just after that project’s completion, the cherry trees produced clouds of blossoms in the perfect weather of 2021. Social media spread the word, and thousands of people discovered the Japanese Garden. Wooded Island was desolate no longer. As the Herald wrote when congratulating Cooley on resurrecting the garden, “Parks are for people. The more they are used the less chance that they will be abused.”
Further Reading
The Fascinating Story of the Japanese Garden on Jackson Park’s Wooded Island — Julia Bachrach Consulting (jbachrach.com)https://www.jbachrach.com/blog/2022/10/28/the-fascinating-story-of-the-japanese-garden-on-jackson-parks-wooded-island
The Garden of the Phoenix Foundation https://www.gardenofthephoenix.org/
If you see something around Hyde Park that makes you ask, "What’s that about?", let me know at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. I might be able to find the story.
