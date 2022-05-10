As the carvings over the main entrance say, the state built the armory for the 124th Field Artillery of the Illinois National Guard, which fought in World War I as part of the 33rd Infantry Division.
In the 1920s, many of the men serving in the 124th were veterans. They resented the fact that there were new armories on the north and west sides, but none on the South Side, where 75% of the 124th lived. An armory stores arms and equipment, but it also provides classrooms, places to drill, athletic facilities and social spaces. The 124th also needed stables, as their guns traveled on horse-drawn caissons.
In 1924, their officer, Lieutenant Colonel R. G. Hunter of 5470 S. Woodlawn Ave., met with South Side business leaders in the office of the Drexel State Bank to write a proposal. They wanted to build the finest armory in the United States and a true World War I memorial. The South Parks Commission agreed to transfer park land to the state, arguing that the memorial plaza and the arena would act as community centers. The state legislature agreed.
With state funding in place, architect Dwight Perkins, famous for designing Chicago public schools and the forest preserves, created a design that included a memorial square at 51st and Cottage Grove Ave. In the plans, the 2,275 square-foot plaza included a towering column that would name the South Siders lost in the war. Though the legislature appropriated $150,000 for it, the plaza disappeared from the plans.
In 1928, state architect Charles Herrick Hammond commissioned little-known sculptor Fred Torrey to carve panels for it. Torrey, who had studied at the Art Institute, was a Midway Studio Associate of Lorado Taft.
Many of Torrey’s carvings celebrate the 124th Field Artillery with its insignia of a rampant lion and the motto “Facta Non Verba” (Deeds, Not Words). A stylized Fort Dearborn, part of an earlier insignia, marches along the roof line. A number of panels represent teams of horses pulling artillery caissons in battle. Torrey also embedded the 124th in the long history of war with the repeated motifs of Greek and ancient Egyptian warriors, conquistadors and doughboys. Above the main door, women hold battle axes.
Some carvings differ from this celebration of war. A panel on the north wall shows two men firing a machine gun in the heat of battle, the gun aimed at the viewer standing below. Like the horses desperately pulling the caissons, it’s a moment of struggle frozen in time. Four 15-foot figures guard the main entrance: two weary knights and two doughboys with the thousand-yard stare of shell-shocked soldiers.
The armory opened in 1931 and, according to the Herald, won Perkins an award. He provided state of the art facilities—a gymnasium, club rooms and a memorial room for formal ceremonies—but the armory’s most famous feature was its size. The arena for drilling alone is 115 yards long, 50 yards wide and 94 feet to the rafters.
The arena needed to be large because the 124th Field Artillery played championship polo. The University of Chicago polo team also played in the armory, starting with an exhibition match in 1931 attended by Robert Hutchins and Amos Alonso Stagg. All the local newspapers gloated when the three-week-long National Indoor Polo Championships came to the armory to capacity crowds of 10,000. The championships had never been held outside Madison Square Garden before.
After the armory opened, the legislature passed a law allowing civilian events in state armories if the proceeds supported the unit. This even allowed the profits from valet parking, though some attendees called it highway robbery to hand 25 cents to a soldier to park their car in a public park. In search of revenue, Captain Peter H. Schuurman, a dentist, became their sports entrepreneur. After the January 1931 dedication by the governor, Schuurman lost no time in advertising that the armory was in Washington Park. He organized a Washington’s birthday parade of a thousand cars, which drove from 79th to 51st, Cottage Grove Ave. to Halsted St. The following three-day festival sold 15,000 tickets.
The arena was large enough that Schuurman decided to launch off-season indoor football, which the Suburbanite Economist said was the first in the nation. He tried to sign players from both professional teams in Chicago, only to draw the wrath of the owners. Halas was intransigent, but Schuurman convinced the Chicago Cardinals to make a deal.
The armory also held indoor track meets. In 1932, the year he set the world record and won two Olympic medals, Ralph Metcalfe won all the sprint races at an armory meet. History came full circle in 1972 when his supporters rented the armory to celebrate Metcalfe’s work as U.S. representative for Illinois’s 1st congressional district.
In addition to track, football and polo, Schuurman booked indoor soccer, high school sports, boxing, model airplane meets, an occasional circus, the United Swedish Church Federation revival and a national pinochle championship. During the 1933 world’s fair, horses from around the world competed for weeks in 180 different equestrian events. On Tuesdays, the public could get riding lessons. After 1934, mini cars raced weekly. One of the national stars was Duke Nalon, a former bartender from the South Side, who was dubbed “King of the Armory” by the Daily Calumet. There was so much for the public to see that the Herald ran a weekly column called “At the Armory.”
It all came to an abrupt end on December 7, 1941, following the attack on Pearl Harbor. The National Guard mobilized, and older men, like Peter Schuurman, mustered out. The 124th Field Artillery ditched the horses and shipped out with the 33rd Division, serving in the Pacific. The armory didn’t stay empty for long. From 1942 to 1951, the University of Chicago took it over for the Manhattan Project. Radioactivity from the uranium wasn’t completely eradicated until 1987.
After World War II, the South Side veterans of the 124th gathered once more, but with the horses and Peter Schuurman gone, there was little incentive to open the armory to the public. When the National Guard reorganized, the 124th was gone and the armory was renamed the Washington Park Armory.
In May of 1970, it was the site of a large protest against U.S. military action in Cambodia. Later that year, the building was renamed for General Richard L. Jones, who commanded the Fighting Eighth, the nation’s first all-Black National Guard unit. Jones would go on to be a manager of The Chicago Defender, a general and a U.S. ambassador to Liberia.
The General Richard L. Jones Armory can still be rented for events and film shoots, but mostly it still serves the National Guard for training and staging deployments.
