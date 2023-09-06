This is the second story in a two part series about the streetcars that once dominated Hyde Park streets.
When plans for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition got underway, the Chicago City Railway (CCR) took stock. It had a fast and efficient cable line from downtown along Cottage Grove Avenue. A stop let visitors enter the fair through the western entrance on the Midway, a mile from the main buildings in Jackson Park. The cable also went down 55th Street to the northern entrance near the state buildings, but they wanted to get passengers closer to the main gate at 63rd Street without competing with the elevated railroad that their rival, Charles T. Yerkes, was building. The CCR planned to use the fact that cable cars needed to loop around several blocks at the end of their route to get close.
This turned out to be a problem. The CCR wanted to extend a cable line on 61st Street from the main one on Cottage Grove, pass it under the newly elevated Illinois Central tracks to Stony Island Avenue, loop south to 62nd Street, and head back west under the tracks. They couldn’t loop north because the fair itself blocked 60th Street. However, it wasn’t just the railroad that was being elevated for the fair. At 61st Street, Stony Island Avenue was rising to cross a temporary bridge over the Midway. The CCR, therefore, switched its plans from cable to the new electric trolleys, which could reverse at the end of their lines.
I’ve long wondered about a bricked-in pedestrian walkway under the railroad tracks east of the Carnegie School parking lot. The arched brickwork is also visible at the end of 62nd Street east of the tracks. An Illinois Central Railroad historian told me that it dates from 1893. In researching this story, I realized that it must have been a passageway for the 61st Street streetcar passengers to walk toward the main entrance of the fair.
During the fair, the CCR streetcars proved their worth. The most dramatic demonstration was on October 9, Chicago Day, when 751,026 people paid admission. The Tribune was most impressed by the 55th Street cable line, which came south on Harper Avenue, east on Cable Court near 57th Street, then north on Lake Park Avenue to head west again on 55th Street. The trains arrived just one minute apart. Tired fairgoers walked back up the route to get a seat while the cars headed east. By the time it reached the stop near 57th Street, the cars were full, so people climbed onto the roof and clung to the running boards. And yet, the Tribune marveled, the vast crowd melted away by 10:30 p.m.
The transit companies’ low fares were set by the state, so they needed ways to make a profit. One idea was to rent out Trolley Party Cars. An 1896 ad in the University of Chicago Weekly described their elegant, olive green silk draperies and easy chairs. Its ceilings, the ad raved, were bedecked with carved lotus flowers whose centers were sparkling lights.
In 1895, the CCR noticed a bump in ridership on the Cottage Grove line. Crowds were going to a new German beer garden at 60th Street and Cottage Grove and the dance hall next door. Impressed, the CCR bought them both and eight more acres to create the Sans Souci amusement park.
The streetcar and Sans Souci turned Cottage Grove into an entertainment mecca that lasted into the 1960s. Couples in elegant evening dress descended from the trolley at 62nd Street to dance at the Trianon Ballroom. (Their radio station, WMBB for World’s Most Beautiful Ballroom, broadcast their bands nightly.) Others went to the Tivoli Theater, an opulent movie palace, or jazz clubs at the Strand and Pershing Hotels.
Another source of revenue was the Railway Post Office. The U.S. Post Office ran special cars where people could mail letters while workers sorted the mail inside. In 1907, their business exploded when the American School of Correspondence built new headquarters on 58th Street near Cottage Grove. The school handed a whopping 75 pouches of letters at a time into the cars.
Unfortunately, the CCR also tried to squeeze profits by forcing gripmen and conductors to work up to nine unpaid hours on top of their official 10-hour day. The workers struck in 1903 for a penny raise to 22 cents an hour and a limit of three unpaid hours a day. Strikebreakers were assaulted, and police retaliated with force. The arrest records showed that a number of cable car workers lived along 55th Street in Hyde Park.
The cable car’s days were cut short in 1906. In spite of worries about the electric trolley’s unsightly overhead wires that carried 600 volts of direct current, Chicago City Council decided that all the transit companies had to convert because the companies on the north and west sides had tunnels that were interfering with Chicago River shipping. The last cable car in Chicago ran on Cottage Grove on October 21, 1906. The vaults and pulleys, however, still lurk under city streets.
The Stony Island and Lake Park streetcar routes came to be in the electric trolley era. The South Parks Commission had blocked any streetcars from using its boulevards and parks. It refused to allow access across the Midway Plaisance on Stony Island until a city ordinance overruled them in 1911. The electric trolley went north to 56th Street and west on 56th Street under the viaduct to Harper Avenue. From there, it joined the loop to Cable Court, where passengers could transfer to the route downtown. In 1916, tracks were added on Lake Park Avenue to connect the Stony Island line to 47th Street.
In the 1920s, streetcars were symbolic of modern city life. By 1930, however, the Hyde Park Herald complained that they were noisy and out of date. Automobile drivers hated sharing the streets. The Chicago Transit Authority, which took over operation of all the elevated and surface lines in 1947, replaced trolleys on rails with trolley buses. They used the overhead wires but ran on quiet rubber tires.
Urban renewal, which catered to the combustion engine with huge parking lots and shopping centers, was the final blow. Rowdy rundown Cable Court, the private street created for cable cars, had to go. Buildings that once harbored artists and eccentrics were condemned as unfit for human habitation. When University Apartments split 55th Street in two in 1959, the CTA considered creating a trolley bus turnaround at Kimbark Avenue, but ultimately switched to a route through Washington Park using motor buses. The route still ended at 57th and Jackson Park.
More than 60 years later, a number of local bus routes still reflect the ghosts of old streetcar lines. There are other ghosts, too. Now and then rails peek out of the pavement on 56th Street, Old Lake Park and 61st Street. Extra wide streets still mark where streetcars and commercial districts once shaped the neighborhood on 47th Street, 55th Street and Cottage Grove.
There is also one very visible reminder of the streetcar era. It’s the building at 5529 S. Lake Park Ave. Built in 1893 for cable car crews working long hours at the World’s Fair, it became a working man’s lunchroom from 1898 to 1966. By 1977, the building was an empty wreck. The newly formed Hyde Park Historical Society bought it from the Illinois Central Railroad and lovingly reconstructed its beadboard interior. Society members like Stephen Treffman, devoted themselves to salvaging Hyde Park’s memories, including streetcars. The building stands as a reminder that Hyde Park was once part of the largest cable car system in the world.
If you see something around Hyde Park that makes you ask, "What’s that about?", let me know at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. I might be able to find the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.