Occasionally, rails, like ghosts of transit past, pop up through the pavement on 61st Street near Dorchester Avenue, 56th Street near Harper Avenue, and South Lake Park Avenue West (the original Lake Park). Long since demolished, the streetcars that used to ride these rails tied Hyde Park to Chicago before the vote for annexation. Without them, Hyde Park might still be a separate suburb.
Streetcars arrived in Chicago in 1859, after the Illinois legislature authorized a horse trolley system. Wagon wheels wallowed deep in the mud of unpaved streets, so wheels on rails seemed like a good idea. The Chicago City Railway (CCR) rushed to build trolley lines from downtown south to the 1859 Illinois State Fair at Cottage Grove Avenue and 31st Street. Streetcar routes often followed entertainment. Development followed the streetcar routes.
The problem with horse trolleys, understandably, was the horse. A trolley carrying 20 people weighed seven tons. Horses could work only four hours at a time and usually broke down or died within four years. They were also expensive, requiring an army of men to care for them and their millions of pounds of manure each year.
The CCR tried a small steam engine called a “dummy” in 1869. That year, they set up a steam trolley line from Cottage Grove east on 55th Street to the small cluster of houses near the popular Hyde Park Hotel. The CCR boasted that it could carry people from Hyde Park to downtown entertainments and back in the same evening. Few people lived along the route so few complained that the steam engines, which belched black smoke, terrorized horses and annoyed humans. Unfortunately, the engines were as expensive as horses.
In 1881, the CCR convinced the Chicago City Council to let them demonstrate a new way to move streetcars — the cable system they’d just seen in San Francisco. On a raw January night in 1882, thousands of people stood along State Street to watch a train of cars pulled by a magical, invisible force. At the center of the front grip car, a lever extended through a 3/4 inch iron slot in the granite pavement to grip the continuously moving cable loop below ground. It solved a lot of problems, but it was expensive to install. A cable car line required a trench almost 4 feet deep and 3 feet wide with steel yokes every 5 feet and pulleys every 30 feet. Feeder lines like the one on 47th Street where the ridership was low remained horse trolleys. When the cars reached Cottage Grove, they hooked onto the back of the cable cars for the rest of the trip downtown.
One grip car could pull two trailers carrying 160 people, hurtling along at 12 miles per hour. People, even the well-to-do, rode the cars just for fun, as the cable hummed, the wheels rattled and the gong clanged. As Greg Borzo noted in his book “Chicago Cable Cars,” the cars provided a shared public space for anyone with a nickel.
Gripmen were skilled, able to judge the tension of the cable on the lever. If they got it wrong, the jolt threw passengers overboard. Stopping required 125 pounds of pressure on the lever and brakes. Gripmen didn’t like to lose momentum, so they came to a full stop only for women and children. Grown men jumped on and off the coasting cars. Unlike horses or steam, the cable could pull the cars through snow.
The state mandated a low fare, so the transit companies needed to increase the number of riders or find other ways to make a profit. When the Washington Park Race Track drew crowds to 61st Street and Cottage Grove in 1884, the CCR saw an opportunity to build south on Cottage Grove. The Chicago and Calumet Horse and Dummy Railroad also saw the opportunity. They got a separate permit from the South Parks Commission, which controlled access to the boulevards, parks and adjacent streets, including Cottage Grove. The race was on. After dark one March night, the CCR sent 40 men and a dozen teams of horses to 55th Street and Cottage Grove to lay as much track as possible by torchlight to the south. Spies alerted the Hyde Park police. According to the Tribune, a rumpus ensued. It took multiple lawsuits to determine what kind of streetcar would travel on Cottage Grove. Transit companies needed the signatures of all the property owners along a route. The Calumet railroad submitted fake signatures. The property owners protested. They wanted the cable cars not the belching steam engines of the Calumet railroad.
By 1892, the CCR Cottage Grove line reached 71st Street, making it the longest cable route in the world. Their powerhouse at 55th Street and Cottage Grove used two 2,500 horsepower engines driving 35-ton flywheels to circulate 22 miles of cable. The powerhouse was so massive that it defeated urban renewal. Its foundation is still under the grass on the corner of 55th Street and Cottage Grove.
A few years earlier in 1887, the CCR decided to convert the 55th Street line to cable because large crowds were flocking to Jackson Park. The park entrance was at 57th Street where the Illinois Central Railroad had opened its South Park Station to accommodate the crowds. The CCR thought they had an edge. The Illinois Central cost 35 cents from downtown. The CCR cost a nickel. The problem was that cable cars needed to circle counterclockwise around several blocks to reverse direction. The CCR wanted to run south from 55th Street on Harper Avenue to 57th Street, east on 57th Street to the station, and then north on Lake Park to 55th Street. The Illinois Central protested. The streets were too narrow for the curve of the tracks. The cable cars would scare the horses. They would harm sales of the new Rosalie Villas south of 57th Street.
The CCR worked around the railroad’s resistance by creating Cable Court, a private street, between Harper and Lake Park with a stop at the northwest corner of the railroad station. The gamble paid off. Thousands rode to Jackson Park on summer weekends. Far from lowering the value of the Rosalie Villas, the development boasted about its access to cable cars.
The CCR claimed their private street was named in honor of Ransom R. Cable, president of the Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific Railroad, not the cable cars. I’m not sure that was an honor. The Cable Court stop was letting the passengers off in the middle of a stretch of eight saloons, the only place to get a drink in Hyde Park's "vast prohibition desert,"as the Tribune noted in 1888. By the 1890s, it was the haunt of Hyde Park’s famous colony of artists, musicians, and eccentrics, one of the few truly integrated areas of early Hyde Park.
If you see something around Hyde Park that makes you ask, "What’s that about?", let me know at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. I might be able to find the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.