The ice rink on the Midway Plaisance is a reminder that Hyde Park was once a winter playland. Now, cold and snow come in short bursts, but in the 19th century, the average temperature was so consistently cold that ice harvesting was big business. Blocks of ice 18 inches thick were repeatedly sawn out of the local lakes, packed in sawdust and used for summer refrigeration.
Old timers near the end of that century recalled once being able to skate five miles out on the Lake Michigan ice, but even then it was unpredictable. Around 1857, a dozen skaters near the Chicago river’s mouth got caught on a chunk of ice that broke away and floated into open water. They drifted south from the city toward sparsely inhabited Hyde Park, where men heard their cries, hauled a boat across the ice to open water and rescued them as the iceberg broke up, but not before one skater died of exposure.
Given the lake’s hazards, the Hyde Park Hotel was popular in the 1860s and 1870s when it promoted their 7-acre pond as an ice rink. People came by horse-drawn sleigh or excursion train from the city. After skating, they could warm up by dining and dancing in the hotel.
To keep children off the lake ice in the 1870s, the Hyde Park trustees flooded vacant lots. In the 1880s, after the South Parks Commission carved a pond out of the marsh in Jackson Park — parallel to Stony Island Avenue near 56th Street — hundreds showed up daily and on clear moonlit nights to skate.
After the 1893 World’s Fair, the first pond was gone, but Jackson Park’s new deep lagoons joined the Washington Park Mere as winter destinations. Both parks had boathouses that provided places to warm up and rent skates, personnel to tend the ice and streetcars for transportation.
Skating, as the Chicago Chronicle observed in 1895, was a great equalizer. Ragged boys with skates tied onto their boots with clothesline skated hand in hand elegantly dressed women. On Christmas Day 1897, the Chronicle estimated that 5,000 people were skating in Jackson and Washington Parks. Luckily the Mere alone offered 100 acres of ice.
Starting in the 1880s, the curling club controlled a section of the Washington Park ice. Every year, it built a long shed on the ice to shelter a manicured curling rink and tended to several unsheltered rinks. The club hosted competitions against other clubs from Chicago and Milwaukee, and even some from Ontario and Scotland.
The curling shed wasn’t the only winter structure in Washington Park. By 1902, the South Parks Commission put up an annual toboggan slide. The structure stood 40 feet high and 160 feet long, with a half mile landing. The task of carrying a sled up the stairs along the slope was rewarded with a hair-raising plummet to spill out on the snow below. In 1905, Jackson Park set up a toboggan slide on the golf course with lights for night sledding. On opening day, 1,500 people came to try it out. A smaller slide for children only was erected on the Midway. People could bring their own sleds for free or rent one for 25 cents.
Washington Park also hosted speed skating competitions. A particularly memorable one happened in 1912, which drew an audience of 15,000 surrounding the Mere, cheering for the racers, especially the Illinois Athletic Club racer who won the two mile race by inches.
The Western Skating Association focused its attention on Jackson Park, holding larger tournaments for the best skaters of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. The meets featured mile, half mile and quarter mile races around Wooded Island. The original bridges to Wooded Island were high graceful arches that accommodated skaters. The 1905 meet included events like the half-mile backward race, the half-mile potato race (fetching potatoes one at a time over a course) and the 220-yard hurdles.
The University of Chicago liked to provide skating for its students. In 1903, it flooded the tennis courts east of the Walker Museum building, but soon realized that the Midway, with its newly sunken panels, was ideal for skating. Once the ground had frozen at least four inches deep, water was sprayed in thin layers to form durable laminated ice. The Chicago Tribune estimated that 5,000 people skated on the many panels of the Midway on the day after Christmas 1926.
Hockey had started competing for ice time in the 1890s. Finally, the South Park Commissioners gave players their own rink around 1920, complete with lights and shelters in Jackson Park at 62nd Street and Stony Island Avenue.
Each December people eagerly awaited the announcement that the ice was ready. As the Dec. 4, 1931 Herald reported, “Thousands of Hyde Park outdoor sport enthusiasts are awaiting Nature’s leisurely preparing of the scene when ample snow will fall and thick cakes of ice will form.” In most years of the early 20th century, people could count on 70 to 90 days of good skating and sledding.
In the 1930s, the Park District took over the South Side parks and officially abandoned the toboggan slides. It also stopped supporting skating on the lagoons. In a 1944 Herald article, Paul Anderson, the manager of the Fairfax Hotel, demanded to know why. He thought “Hyde Park could become famous as an ideal place for all winter outdoor activities. We could be the Montreal of the Midwest.” The Park District replied that there were no longer enough cold days to make it worth the cost.
In 1937, the U. of C. gymnastics coach, Dan Hoffer, had the great idea that the area beneath the brand-new North Stands would make an ideal rink. The ice was sheltered from the sun and the people from the wind. The university added lights and a sound system and hoisted a flag whenever the ice was ready.
By 1955, there were only seven days of safe ice in Jackson Park. Luckily, the ground still froze. The curling club set up its rinks on the lawn near the Washington Park refectory and small ad hoc rinks popped up in Kenwood and Burnham Parks. The North Stands were torn down in 1966. The Midway with its beloved warming shed hung on, but there were fewer days when the ground was frozen deep enough to maintain the ice. In 1981, the U. of C. Maroon announced, “Winter can be fun — away from Hyde Park.” By 1999, there was only one solution. The university joined the park district in building the refrigerated rink, warming house, and winter gardens on the Midway to salvage the joy of skating in Hyde Park.
If you see something around Hyde Park that makes you ask, "What’s that about?", let me know at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. I might be able to find the story.
