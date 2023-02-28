The area around La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Jackson Park has two rare features worth a visit: Chicago bedrock and a remnant of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.
Most of the Chicago lakefront is landfill east of its original location, but a stretch of the original shore is visible just south of the hospital parking lot. It’s part of an immense coral reef that flourished in shallow tropical seas 425 million years ago. Its remains stretch from Chicago to Niagara Falls. Over time, the reef became dolostone, which is the state rock of Illinois. It forms when water containing magnesium works its way through limestone and replaces some of the calcium. Unfortunately, the process erodes the fossils. Dolostone on buildings around Chicago is easy to recognize for its rich warm color.
Ice age Chicago was buried under a mile of ice. As the ice sheet melted, sand and silt buried the area. To build Rockefeller Chapel, for instance, crews had to dig 80 feet down to reach bedrock. Only the remains of tall coral islands like La Rabida, Morgan Shoal and the once mighty Stony Island at 94th Street reach the surface.
When Frederick Law Olmsted designed the layout of the Columbian Exposition, he incorporated the bedrock ridge into his plans. He added a massive stone wall on the northern end of the ridge and created a hill with the dirt dug out of the marshes while creating the lagoons. Spain claimed Olmsted’s highland for its replica of the Franciscan monastery of Santa María de la Rábida. This building was a museum of “Columbiana,” the documents, artifacts and paintings telling Christopher Columbus’ story. It’s not so clear that the exhibit held genuine artifacts, but they were treated as priceless, guarded all summer by armed U.S. soldiers.
The guidebooks explained that the monastery was where Columbus supposedly asked for a bit of bread and water for his little son Diego when they were weary and penniless wanderers. The Franciscan abbot asked why they were traveling. Columbus explained that he couldn’t find investors for his dream of reaching India by sailing west. The abbot gave Columbus letters of introduction to King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella. Columbus left little Diego at the monastery to plead his case at the court of Spain.
The exterior of the replica monastery was memorable, visible on its hill against the lake and sky. Its high stark walls contrasted dramatically with the Beaux-Arts extravaganza of the Court of Honor to its north. In July 1893, replicas of Columbus’ three caravels joined the monastery
The exhibit inside wasn’t particularly popular. Columbus was the excuse for the fair, his image everywhere, but looking at parchments in Latin couldn’t compete with exhibits like California’s life-size statue of a knight on horseback made entirely of prunes.. It was also a bit out of the way. Inside, there were a few shadows on the narrative of progress even in 1893. Paintings of his life included one of him in chains, a criminal even by the standards of his own time. Those who did visit discovered that La Rabida’s walls surrounded a cloister, where weary visitors could rest among dwarf palm trees and flowers, undisturbed except when its neighbor to the south, German weapons manufacturer Krupp, fired its cannon over Lake Michigan.
After the fair, the South Parks Commission was determined to clear out the park, but the Spanish Vice Consul in Chicago, the city’s archbishop and a team of physicians proposed that La Rabida should remain as a summer sanitarium for children. They argued that children stricken with typhoid, diphtheria and scarlet fever could recover in the fresh air, away from the choking coal smoke of the city and its polluted water. Unlike the city slums, the park had clean water and a sewer system, courtesy of the fair. Women who were devoted to alleviating conditions in the slums quickly formed a board to raise money so that the sanitarium could be open to all children “regardless of race, religion, or ability to pay.” As the women running the University of Chicago Settlement near the stockyards exclaimed in 1896, “La Rabida Sanitarium proved a godsend.” In the summer of 1897, they cared for 480 babies there.
The sanitarium with its bell tower became a beloved landmark, guarding the yacht harbor entrance. Unfortunately, the building was not built to last. By 1910, it was in bad shape, and in 1918, it closed. Columbus’ caravels disappeared, burning or sinking in the harbor. In 1922, someone torched the abandoned sanitarium. All that was left was Olmsted’s wall. Because of the bedrock, however, there were no plans to redesign the area.
Ten years after the sanitarium’s closing, a group of Hyde Park women decided that there was still a need for a convalescent children’s hospital. Their target now was rheumatic fever, which caused lasting heart damage. They formed a board and promptly met a headwind. Community organizations in Kenwood and Woodlawn and editorial writers for the Herald protested building in the park. Supporters appealed to memories of the beloved building and even Columbus’ son Diego while arguing for the benefits of a lakefront site away from polluted city air. Finally, the state legislature, which still oversaw the South Parks, authorized the sanitarium.
The architecture firm Graham, Anderson, Probst & White, the heirs of D.H. Burnham & Co., designed the new building 400 feet south of the original site. They gave a nod to the original by including a tower, using a Spanish tile roof and keeping the name. It opened in 1932. In the 1950s, a team led by the University of Chicago used La Rabida as a laboratory to transform rheumatic fever into a rare and treatable disease. With that success, the mission turned to helping children with chronic conditions and in need of rehabilitation services.
La Rabida is an area worth a visit to check out the ancient coral reef, admire Olmsted’s 1893 stonework and honor 130 years of making a difference in children’s lives.
If you see something around Hyde Park that makes you ask, "What’s that about?", let me know at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. I might be able to find the story.
