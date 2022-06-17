Charles Hitchcock Hall, 1009 E. 57 Street, was built by Annie McClure Hitchcock (1839-1922) as a memorial to her beloved husband and to the power of books. Hyde Parkers often talk about how much things change, but Annie lived through the biggest change of all—the transformation of a prairie village of a few thousand people into a metropolis of three million. Through it all, she struggled to better her neighbors’ lives, especially through education. Annie’s bookplate explained why: “Books are the window through which one may look from the prison of the actual upon the kingdom of the ideal.”
She knew the prison of the actual. Her father, James McClure, and his siblings were immigrants from Northern Ireland. After the Indian Removal Act of 1830, James’ brothers hacked farms out of the Illinois prairie. They wrote to James in Philadelphia, bragging about Illinois’s mild climate and healing breezes, so James and his wife, Julia, sold everything except some mahogany furniture and a trunk of books and came west. Their new neighbors thought the books were folly until James started lending them out and they realized the books gave them an escape. After all, Illinois’s breezes were not healing and the crops failed year after year. James died when Annie was two.
Annie’s mother moved—with the furniture and books—to a cottage on the western edge of Chicago (where the Federal reserve bank is now, 230 S. La Salle St.). Once again, the books circulated among their working-class neighbors, and times were hard. Julia McClure took up sewing. Annie’s brother, who worked at a newspaper, died of cholera at 14-years-old. After the Michigan Southern Railroad bought their cottage, the McClure’s moved near the only high school in Chicago so Annie could get an education. Her high school principal soon quit to work with a new lawyer in town—Charles Hitchcock, a graduate of Dartmouth and Harvard and a Presbyterian, like the McClures.
In 1859, after they were engaged, Charles took Annie to see the house and eight acres he owned south of the city. Paul Cornell had convinced the railroad to open commuter rail stations, so they could now escape the disease-ridden city. Annie remembered her first sight of Kenwood: an “enchanting ground of gravel ridges with deep loam hollows…. All of the ridges were decorated with oak trees and wild fruit trees and vines, with wild roses and hazel shrubbery beneath.... All the low land had a variety of willows, and every kind of flower that loves to have its feet in water.” She named the road that ran along their property “Greenwood.”
This large frame house was located at what would become 4747 S. Greenwood Ave. Susan O’Connor Davis, author of the book “Chicago’s Historic Hyde Park,” described their property as spacious enough to accommodate having horses, two cows, chickens, a kitchen garden, and landscaped lawns with a fountain. Annie’s mother had her own room, and Charles and Annie even added a library wing for their thousands of books. Their home is where the South Parks Commission, which was established in 1869 to oversee the development of South Side parks and boulevards, first spread out their plans for Jackson and Washington Parks.
They were prosperous and connected. In 1866, when Ulysses S. Grant was the guest of Norman Judd, the U.S. Representative and Kenwood neighbor, Annie was the one who stood next in the receiving line because she knew everyone’s name. When the Illinois Constitutional Convention was mired in corruption, Charles was chosen to clean up the mess.
In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire swept through the city to the north, leveling Annie’s old neighborhood. Charles went to Washington to lobby Congress for disaster relief. In Chicago, Annie launched her own relief effort without strings when she realized desperate people were being excluded by the official aid agency rules.
As Chicago rebuilt, Annie’s friend Kate Newell Doggett, a militant suffragist, selected 12 women who thirsted for more education to form the women’s club Fortnightly of Chicago. Members, like social worker Jane Addams, researched and presented intellectually stimulating papers for the group’s edification. Annie found the club so invigorating that she founded a Kenwood Fortnightly Club, and was also a founding member of the Chicago Woman’s Club, along with Addams. Annie also adopted the settlement house at 531 W. 33 Pl., run by influential Unitarian minister Jenkin Lloyd Jones, which she supported the rest of her life.
In 1881, Annie’s beloved Charles died, followed by her mother. By 1889, all her siblings were gone. Though lonely, she stayed busy. She worried that the working-class Hyde Parkers between 53rd and 55th Streets couldn’t afford books, so she rented a storefront on 53rd Street near Lake Park Avenue and created the Hyde Park Lyceum—a lending library that also offered free lectures. She lobbied her friends to support it, which inspired Isabella Norton Blackstone to make Annie’s project permanent by building Blackstone Library, the first branch library in Chicago.
Annie’s close friend from childhood, Marion Heald Perkins, a struggling widow, had a son who wanted to be an architect, so Annie paid his way to MIT. This son was Dwight Heald Perkins, who graduated early to work for Burnham and Root during the Columbian Exposition. In 1898, Reverend Jones hired his nephew, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Perkins to design a new building for his settlement house. In 1903, Jones fired the uncooperative Wright and gave the job to Perkins. The building still stands at the corner of Oakwood St. and Langley Ave. Perkins went on to shape the Forest Preserve system, dozens of Chicago Public Schools and the Washington Park Armory.
In the 1890s, William Rainey Harper, the president of the brand-new University of Chicago, went to the Chicago Woman’s Club to beg for donations, especially for dorms. Annie, who had no heirs, decided a dorm was a way to memorialize Charles and the McClures. She donated her biggest asset to the project—a hunk of prairie that Charles had bought in the 1860s. It was worth $200,000 ($7 million in 2022), and is now One North LaSalle.
Annie told Harper that she wanted to build a dorm for law students in honor of Charles. Harper told her he wanted the money to match a general operations grant from John D. Rockefeller. Annie refused. Harper told her she should use the university’s architects. Annie, who wanted Dwight Perkins to design the hall, refused. Harper considered humoring her while drawing up the real plans with his architects. Annie found out and redid the contract, giving her the last word.
One thing she wanted was a guest room furnished with the McClure mahogany furniture. Her father’s books, with his signature and the bookplate that Dwight Perkins designed for her inside, went to the School of Education for their historical collection. Annie said she felt blessed that the university would safeguard these relics of early Chicago, but a 2003 search by a descendent of the McClures, Joan Brazzale, found no trace of the furniture or books.
Charles Hitchcock Hall is neo-Gothic on the outside to match the quadrangles but Prairie School on the inside, with horizontal lines and Arts and Crafts detailing. Most important to Annie was the library. She chose the portrait of Charles, the Gustav Stickley furniture and the large bay housing thousands of Charles’ books, some of which still survive. Richard Bock, friend of Dwight Heald Perkins and Frank Lloyd Wright, carved the elaborate frieze along the ceiling.
When Hitchcock Hall was dedicated, 1,500 prominent Chicagoans attended. Afterward, Annie hosted her own party for the laborers and craftsmen who had brought her vision to life. Annie also stayed in contact with the students, and in 1919, they helped celebrate her 80th birthday. As the Tribune reported, one student raised a toast—saying that Hitchcock Hall had been a home to him, “and Annie was the mother in it.”
Annie outlived Charles by 40 years, supporting herself by selling off their eight acres. In 1916, when only the house remained, she made a deal with the bank. They paid her for the house and let her live in it until her death. Annie still looked for ways to help people stuck in “the prison of the actual.” In 1922, when she was 83, Annie went to Kentucky to help Berea College, founded in 1855 as a coed, tuition-free college for the rural poor. However, as her obituary said, “her ardent spirit outran her failing strength” and she died there. Back in Chicago, a crowd from her many organizations attended her funeral. The students of Hitchcock Hall insisted that they carry her to her rest next to Charles in Oak Woods Cemetery.
