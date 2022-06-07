Workers at the Starbucks located at 55th Street and Woodlawn Avemue voted today to become the fourth unionized Starbucks in Chicago. Also the first union of the chain’s South Side cafes, Hyde Park workers add another win to the national movement to unionize Starbucks.
The union campaign for the Hyde Park store launched this past winter. After watching the first two Starbucks cafes in the country unionize in Buffalo, New York, in December, Hyde Park workers said that they felt hopeful that this could happen in their store too.
So in January, Jasper Booth-Hodges, a member of the Hyde Park store’s organizing committee, contacted Starbucks Workers United, the union that grew out of the initial Buffalo campaign. By late January, the store filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
On January 24, in a letter to the Herald penned by members of the store's organizing committee, workers wrote of their union effort: “Through forming a union, we are working to democratize Starbucks, create a just and fair workplace, and to have a seat at the table where we can join the corporate conversation.”
Worker aims include obtaining a living wage, better access to benefits, adequate staffing, consistent scheduling, increased hours, improved health and safety conditions — and for “partners,” the corporate lingo Starbucks uses to refer to employees, to actually be treated like partners.
Booth-Hodges said that they initially had a clear majority support among staff. In the months of corporate-union busting to follow, however, this lead was whittled down to narrow a 5-3 win. (The store currently employs about 20 workers, but due to high turnover only 13 were eligible to vote when ballots went out in May.)
Hyde Park baristas were somewhat prepared for this, however, having endured (and in large part been driven to organize by) Starbucks’ inadequate response to employees Covid-19 safety concerns, as well as having witnessed corporate breaking out the union-busting playbook in Buffalo.
In Buffalo (and later in stores across the country), anti-union tactics included increased disciplining of baristas for minor infractions (such as wearing too many pins), intimidating one-on-one meetings between management and workers and surveillance on the shop floor. In extreme cases, organizers have been fired and a store was temporarily closed.
The NLRB has since charged Starbucks with a number of labor law violations. A representative from the company did not return the Herald’s request for comment.
Though the union-busting had been less severe in Hyde Park, Booth-Hodges said that employees were often subjected to mandatory “listening sessions” between managers and workers. The sessions run under a pretext of addressing grievances, but management—as frequently reported in stories about Starbucks cafes unionizing across the country—uses them to disseminate “facts” about unions.
“Right before the election they were pulling people aside and threatening people by saying, ‘Oh, these are the things you can lose if you unionize,’” said Booth-Hodges. It’s illegal for employers to threaten to take away benefits during a union drive, so store and district managers would instead imply that current benefits the company offers are not guaranteed in a union contract.
In early April, when Starbucks founder Howard Schultz returned to the company as interim CEO, Booth-Hodges said union-busting began ramping up.
“They sent out a bunch of posters and put them up in stores saying that they're going to give out these new benefits, but they're not going to give them to any union stores,” said Booth-Hodges. “They announced these raises they had been talking about giving for months on end. They said they were finally going to start giving out those raises in August, but if the store unionizes you won’t get it.”
In spite of this pressure, Hyde Park baristas voted to join Starbucks Workers United. Three other Chicagoland Starbucks, two in Edgewater and one in the northwest suburb Cary, won their elections in late May. Three other Chicago Starbucks are awaiting their elections. According to the NLRB, nationally there are now 135 unionized Starbucks. More than 280 stores across 38 states have also filed for elections, according to early June data from the nonprofit news outlet More Perfect Union.
“It’s great to see and we’re so excited, but it’s also really bittersweet,” said Booth-Hodges. “The two other stores in Chicago that we were organizing with lost their elections.”
The other stores, located in Logan Square and the Loop, lost their elections 7-6 and 10-8, respectively. Workers at all three stores had gathered together this morning to watch the NLRB vote count over zoom.
“I’m glad Hyde Park pulled through with a win … but it was an emotional morning for all of us,” said Booth-Hodges. They add that management’s union-busting was more intense in the Loop and Logan Square locations, which had near-unanimous support for the union when they announced their campaigns this winter.
“While it was hard to see that go the way it did, all the votes were so close… there’s still a lot of strength at those stores,” said Booth-Hodges. “They have a really strong organizing presence at both of those stores, and I don't expect them to stop fighting anytime soon.”
