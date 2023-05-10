Hyde Park business leaders are pitching a slightly modified Special Service Area (SSA) for the next decade, with increased interest on 55th Street ahead of the Obama Presidential Center opening.
SSA 61, also known as Downtown Hyde Park, is a local tax district that funds services and programs through a localized property tax levy within a specific footprint. Created in 2013 and set to expire this year, SSA 61 is composed of the 53rd and 55th street corridors connected by Lake Park Avenue.
Now up for renewal, a process called reconstitution, local SSA 61 commissioners pitched a new footprint to residents at a public meeting on Tuesday, May 9. The boundaries of the newly proposed SSA remain relatively similar, but cut out seven properties on the north side of 53rd Street east of the viaduct.
“It’s still one of the main entries into the business corridor, but with one primary property owner (Mac Properties), that area kind of takes care of itself,” said Mike McGarry, CEO of Montgomery Place and chairman of the committee overseeing the SSA 61 reconstitution.
“One of the more important business areas we think is 55th Street, with the advancement of the Obama Presidential Center,” McGarry added. “That could be a very important gateway to bring people from the center into the neighborhood and into the business district in order to visit our restaurants, visit our retail, and those types of services.”
SSAs were established by the state government in 1973 and are overseen by the city’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD). Neighborhoods may apply for one in order to self-impose additional property taxes, which are used to boost downtown areas and business districts via beautification projects like litter cleanups and murals, as well as special events like farmers markets.
There are currently 57 active SSAs across the city.
“SSAs are basically the city granting its taxing authority to a local area. And they are used to fund services that are above and beyond what the city is able to do on a general basis,” McGarry said. Another source of property tax-generated funding, Tax Increment Financing (TIF), is used for larger, multimillion dollar infrastructure projects.
SSAs are managed by a board of mayor-appointed commissioners — typically property owners and other community members — and a nonprofit service provider contracted by the DPD. SSA 61’s service provider is the South East Chicago Commission (SECC).
In an SSA, residential properties are not taxed, but mixed-use buildings, such as Vue 53, 1330 E. 53rd St., are. (Separately deeded parking lots, such as the lot behind the Hyde Park Bank Building, 1525 E. 53rd St., are taxed as well.) The commission’s targeted tax rate is 0.65% and the maximum allowable rate is 0.95%, according to Rod Sawyer, the SECC’s SSA 61 program manager.
In 2021, Sawyer said, more than $295,741 was collected in the Downtown Hyde Park tax levy. These funds were spent last year.
SSA funding can be used for one of seven purposes: customer attraction, public way aesthetics, sustainability, economic and business development, public health and safety programs, SSA management and personnel.
Public health and safety spending, which includes installing cameras or hiring security patrol services, makes up around 13% of overall SSA spending citywide, up from 5% a few years ago, according to DPD commissioner Mark Roschen. Landscaping and special events are other common uses of SSA funding.
Past SSA 61 projects include sponsorship of the 4th on 53rd Parade, the Hyde Park Farmers Market and the 2021 “Harold’s Parakeets” mural on the 1600 block of E. 53rd St. next to the Metra viaduct.
SSA 61 commissioners are required to host two public meetings in the spring and will submit a renewal application to the city in June. Its application requires signatures of support from at least 20% of businesses within the tax area, and will be introduced to Chicago City Council as an ordinance in the fall. A new SSA 61 would go into effect in 2024.
The second public meeting on the proposal will be held on May 16 at the Nichols Park Fieldhouse, 1355 E. 53rd Street. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the project and meeting, visit the SSA 61 website here.
