The Hyde Park School of Dance will put on a half-dozen virtual performances of “The Nutcracker” this weekend and next, adapting Tchaikovsky’s Christmas perennial to Zoom.
The school’s 27th annual rendition of the ballet, which includes three different cast versions, will stream from Dec. 11-13 and 18-20. Normally performed at the University of Chicago’s Mandel Hall, this year’s production was filmed in dancers’ homes and at the school’s studio.
For more details, and to buy tickets, visit hydeparkdance.org/tickets.
