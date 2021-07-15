After a hard-hitting pandemic year impacted dance classes, rehearsals and recitals, the Hyde Park School of Dance is getting back in action by consolidating its programming in the Hyde Park Unitarian Church and offering a number of new classes.
“This was our goal,” said artistic director August Tye, who founded the school in 1993, in an interview.
Recently, the school expanded their space for studio classes. It previously operated four studios: two in Hyde Park Unitarian Church, one down the street in Hyde Park Union Church, and one more at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club.
But now, the Hyde Park School of Dance will be fully housed at Hyde Park Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., operating five studios.
“The space available in the Hyde Park unitarian church was an opportunity for us and we were receptive to the expansion,” said Tye.
Tye is a triple threat: a ballet dancer, teacher and choreographer. She has dedicated her nonprofit organization ensuring everyone has an opportunity to train regardless of their race, ethnicity, body type, class, gender, sexuality or background.
Tye founded the school with Marilyn Shepard; they originally called it the Hyde Park School of Ballet but renamed it when Tye wanted to diversify the forms of dance taught to make the school more inclusive.
She decided to move to Hyde Park in 2006 to raise her children here. “I call all the dancers my kids and made sure my biological kids were growing up in Hyde Park, too,” she said. “I love the neighborhood, the people and love that many neighborhoods are not as segregated as other Chicago neighborhoods.”
“I fell in love with dance as a kid and wanted to be a dancer and teach,” said Tye. “I made it a not-for-profit to make sure anybody who wanted to dance had that opportunity.”
The Hyde Park School of Dance gives away 10% back to scholarship students from their budget. Scholarships go to kids as young as seven.
LaWanda May, executive director of Hyde Park School of Dance, said summer intensive classes have been able to expand student capacity. They give dancers an opportunity to participate in a variety of dance techniques including strength or conditioning, pilates or ballet, African dance and hip-hop.
This year, the school is offering new classes like African dance class, tap dance class, and contemporary and studio hip-hop offered to five-year-olds. The school additionally offers levels of modern dance to students starting at age four. African dance and ballet levels will be open for five- to seven-year-olds, and a free West African dance class will be offered for students aged eight and older.
Fall registration opens on Monday, July 19, for classes beginning Sept. 9, at hydeparkdance.org.
