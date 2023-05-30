In 1973, Alderman Leon Despres (5th) had many predictions to share with the Hyde Park Herald. Crime would go down in the ward, but fear of crime would continue to rise, widening the “fact-fear gap.”s. Federal funding cuts would hurt University of Chicago research budgets. And, most ominously, that “Hyde Park's regrettable pumpernickel bagel shortage will continue. Despite our near-famine, no legislation will be introduced to correct it or declare Hyde Park an acute bagel-shortage-area.”
Fifty years later, Hyde Park’s residents continue to wander in a bagel desert. “My family on one side came over from the shtetl to the Lower East Side, and on the other side were refugees from the Nazis, so I’m practically made out of bagels and pickles,” said Hyde Park resident Gabriel Winant. When he moved to the neighborhood to start his job as an assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago in 2019, he said, “I was shocked that Hyde Park has so little to offer in this area to me and my fellow landsmen. It’s not even just about bagels and lox—I’m a vegetarian. It’s a whole sensibility.”
Winant’s not alone in this experience. “It’s hard to believe how limited our options are,” said Asya Sagnak, who moved to Hyde Park from Brooklyn. “I miss bagels as much as anything.”
The lack of options has led some Hyde Park residents to take drastic measures. “I have resorted to overnight shipping bagels from New York,” said Aydan Shahdadpuri, who stores bagels by the dozen in their freezer. “I chip away at increasingly stale frozen bagels as the sole defense against an entirely decent-bagel-less world.”
Sam Zeitlin was similarly troubled by the lack of options when he moved to Chicago from the East Coast in 2018 to work in the city’s bustling fine dining sector. Jewish deli food was a constant throughout his upbringing and became an important source of comfort and connection to his late mother. “She would always make us bagel sandwiches, and I remember going to the deli with her and having a poppy seed bagel with burnt American cheese and scrambled eggs,” he said.
After losing his restaurant job during the Covid-19 pandemic, Zeitlin began to hone his bagel technique in his home kitchen. It made him feel connected to a larger arc of Jewish history. “Jews during hard times make bagels,” he said in an interview. “Coming to America, the bagel was a street food — they sold it on a stick, and it wasn’t as fluffy and as sweet as it is now,” Zeitlin said. And as the bagel became a staple of American culinary life — a food that can be eaten on-the-go, in a simple preparation or as a vehicle for different toppings — it retained its strong Jewish identity. “There are other kinds of circular breads with holes in them, and some breads are boiled, but the bagel is just a very, very, Jewish thing that we created,” Zeitlin said.
Faced with the fear and turmoil of the pandemic, Zeitlin decided to build the next phase of his career around comfort foods from his culture. He began baking in a commercial kitchen and selling his bagels, babka, knishes and other classic Jewish deli items at Chicago farmer’s markets under the name “Zeitlin’s Deli.” Three years later, the business is actively looking to expand into a storefront, which Zeitlin sees as essential to building a sustainable and long-term business. The closure of two Chicago-area Jewish food businesses — beloved Mexican-Jewish bakery Masa Madre, and the catering business of Max “The Bagel Chef” Stern — bolsters Zeitlin’s theory. As he expands his business, Zeitlin is asking customers to vote for where they think he should open. The list of potential neighborhoods includes Logan Square, Wicker Park, South Loop and Hyde Park.
Since joining the 61st Street Farmers Market this winter, Zeitlin has found that Hyde Park is “just the kind of place where people want you,” which strengthens the neighborhood’s appeal. He emphasized the importance of opening his deli in a neighborhood where he has relationships with customers. “We want to serve real people who want to come in and enjoy delicious nosh,” he said.
“Zeitlin’s is all about connecting with people, whether they’re Jewish, not Jewish,” he said, noting that his business “uses the city of Chicago for inspiration” and draws upon the region’s freshest ingredients, a commitment he retains from his time working in farm-to-table fine dining. “We want to make sure that we’re serving the community at large, (and in Hyde Park) there’s a huge African American population, a huge Asian population, a huge Jewish population, and all of these populations support one another.” As he chooses a new home for his business, which employs five cooks and many farmers market cashiers, Zeitlin is also imagining where he will spend the next phase of his life. “I want to have a family, and I think about where I am going to live in the city,” he says, noting that Hyde Park feels like a place where he could “plant roots and grow.”
Zeitlin’s Hyde Park customer base has quickly mobilized to support the vote. Market regular Daniel Epstein learned about it as he purchased a sandwich from Zeitlin’s stand on May 20. “As soon as I heard about the vote I told my friends that they needed to get out their phones,” Epstein said.
Kyra Schulman said she’s been“sitting shiva for the loss of Masa Madre” and was elated to cast her vote. Deli runs deep for Schulman, whose great uncle Reuben Kulakofsky invented the Reuben sandwich after moving from Lithuania to Omaha. “It’s important to have my culture feeding me as I work on my project,” said Schulman, who researches French Jewish Holocaust survivors.
It’s bigger than bagels. Hyde Park residents have a wealth of ideas about what they’d like to see from a deli and their enthusiasm is palpable. “It would be really extraordinary if Zeitlin’s were to offer kasha knishes,” said Gabriel Groz, who said the buckwheat dumpling was “practically impossible to find in the city of Chicago.” (Blintzes, kugel, or matzo balls, meanwhile, require a schlep to Manny’s in the South Loop.) Winant would like to see more vegetarian lunch options, and offered to consult on sandwich concepts, should Zeitlin desire a local opinion.
Opening a deli is a resource-intensive endeavor, and Zeitlin wants to make sure his expansion is sustainable. In the meantime, he hopes customers will come to the 61st Street Farmers market on Saturdays, say hello, and share their ideas about what they’d like to see in a local deli. “We know it takes time, resources, and trust (to open a successful deli),” said Zeitlin. “We’re trying to make sure we’re taking the necessary steps to make things happen as HaShem wills it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.