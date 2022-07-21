The Hyde Park Community Players (HPCP) will make their full return to live outdoor theater this weekend, with a large ensemble performance of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado about Nothing” in Nichols Park.
Free and open to the public, “Much Ado About Nothing” gets a (somewhat) modern twist from the HPCP, who reimagined the famous 17th century romantic comedy as set in the 1950s. The first performance kicks off Friday, center stage in Nichols Park, and will run again this Saturday, next Friday and Saturday.
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, this is the group’s first full cast performance since 2019, and their largest yet— more than 20 actors. Players are an eclectic mix of professional actors and first-time performers, students and retirees, new faces and some of the troupe’s founding members. This summer’s performance is directed by longtime HPCP member Susan Harris, and assistant directed by HPCP founder Corinna Christman.
“Going back to doing a full production… it’s a lot of work, but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Harris. Christman added: “ It's just so accessible, it's really fun and a great introduction to Shakespeare.”
The performance will feature original music and choreography by Bill Hohnke and Leslie Browne, respectively. Other HPCP volunteers have constructed the sets and assembled 50s getups for the outdoor performance.
The play revolves around two romantic pairings (and the hijinks) that emerge when a group of officers arrive in the town. Its title is a play on words, with “nothing” referencing the gossip and secrets that drive the play’s wit, heart and drama. And, as HPCP writes: “(it’s) a powerful testament to the transformative power of love.”
HPCP was founded in 2009 as a nonprofit, amateur, volunteer organization on a mission to create compelling theatre by and for South Siders. Christman said HPCP got off the ground when, shortly after moving to Hyde Park from small-town Michigan, she began seeing flyers around the neighborhood gauging residents’ interest in starting a community theater troupe.
Coming from a more rural place, where community theaters generally have a larger presence, and with a long-held flair for the dramatic, she took the number. From initial rehearsals in early members’ living rooms grew a robust troupe that hosts two to three main stage shows a year, as well as acting workshops, a radio show and monthly staged readings of plays.
“We got really big… but of course during Covid-19 we scaled way back,” said Christman.
Since their inception, these founding members said the Hyde Park Players have prioritized works that reflect the diversity of their troupe and the community in which they live. Rather than stick solely to conventional classics like the musical “Jersey Boys” or a murder-mystery dinner theater, they’ve sought out plays such as W.B. Yeats’ “On Baile's Strand” and Cheryl West’s “Jar the Floor.”
“We have an eclectic neighborhood, so we have an eclectic mix of plays, shows and people,” said Harris. She added that Shakespeare in Nichols Park is a relatively recent development for the troupe, who began these performances in the summer of 2016 with an adaptation of “The Tempest.”
Christman, who works as a math teacher by day, appreciates the outlet it provides for non-professionals to remain connected to the arts.
Harris added that though “Much Ado About Nothing” is a comedy, it has taken on a more serious tone for the cast in light of the U.S Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
“In the middle of it, there's a story about a woman who is almost ruined by these men,” said Harris. “They don't see Hero (the female lead) as a person with her own life and her own autonomy, she just becomes somebody who only matters to their reputations… And it's a situation that could have easily become tragic.”
Whether it be the 1500s or 1950s, Harris said, the story’s themes of love, ego, trickery and female autonomy are timeless.
“Shakespeare wrote this play a long time ago, and there are all of these old-fashioned ideas about gender in this play that we think that we're beyond… But they haven’t really gone away, and they continue to affect women's’ lives and relationships.”
July 22 – 23, 29-30. All start times at 6:00 p.m. Nichols Park, check website for stage locations. Free, donations accepted. hydeparkcommunityplayers.org
