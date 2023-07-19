The Hyde Park Community Players (HPCP) are bringing Shakespeare back to Nichols Park this weekend with a large ensemble performance of “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Directed by HPCP member Ryan Kacani, performances began last weekend and will take place again this Friday, July 21 through Sunday. Shows are free and open to the public, and begin at 6 p.m. each evening.
“Coming hot off the heels of a victorious battle, the Scottish thane Macbeth happens upon three witches and receives a prophesy, or perhaps a curse, that he will soon become king,” reads the HPCP description. “The wheels of fate set in motion, Macbeth and his lady wife embark on a mission to make it happen, leaving a trail of bodies in their wake, and losing themselves in the process.”
An annual summer tradition, this is the group’s second iteration of Shakespeare in Nichols Park since pandemic shutdowns in 2020. Players are an eclectic mix of professional actors and first-time performers, students and retirees, new faces and some of the troupe’s founding members.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.