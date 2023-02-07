The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser is back again this Sunday.
Now in its 57th year, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the neighborhood club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave.
“Last year the energy was really palpable to have people back in the building,” said HPNC development director Chris Youkin-Wilson. “We’re just really excited to grow on the success of last year, and we hope for even more people.” He said the club expects more than 500 people to attend.
The $12 breakfast buffet will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, toppings and a side of protein, all provided by Hyde Park Produce. All funds will go to help fund the HPNC's childcare and enrichment programs.
Special guest pancake servers include Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), Kenwood Academy piano teacher Bethany Pickens, Collabooration organizer Bennie Currie and Herald contributor Marc Monaghan. Members of the South East Chicago Commission, University of Chicago and the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will also assist.
Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave. Sunday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 and free for children under 5. https://bit.ly/hpncbreakfast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.