In-person pancakes return at the Neighborhood Club

"Well, hello, haven't seen you in a while," was a refrain heard more than once during the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club's (HPNC's) pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

Sunday's breakfast was the first in-person breakfast at the HPNC since 2019. In 2020 and 2021 the HPNC held virtual versions of the event, where one would flip their own cakes while watching a host of celebrity flippers online.

This year's veteran celebrity flippers included Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Alderman Sophia King (4th), Illinois State Senator Robert Peters (13th), and former Illinois Representative Barbara Flynn Currie (25th). They were joined by novice flipper Samantha Chatman, who also happens to be an Emmy winning newswoman and HPNC alumna.

"We were so pleased by the turnout and energy of this year’s Pancake Breakfast," said HPNC executive director Angela Habr after the event. Habr said 370 people came. "We didn’t know what to expect on the heels of a pandemic and with the vaccine requirement. But folks came."

"It was clear that everyone was having a great time, including our 30 volunteers," continued Habr. "In fact," she added, "my 12-year-old daughter —who surprised me by asking to volunteer — couldn’t stop talking about how much fun she had and how she wants to make volunteering at the Pancake Breakfast an annual family tradition."

Here, Bennie Curie watches as Life Scout (Troop 599) Jahlil Brown flips his first pancakes. 

 Marc C. Monaghan

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser is back again this Sunday. 

Now in its 57th year, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the neighborhood club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave.

“Last year the energy was really palpable to have people back in the building,” said HPNC development director Chris Youkin-Wilson. “We’re just really excited to grow on the success of last year, and we hope for even more people.” He said the club expects more than 500 people to attend. 

The $12 breakfast buffet will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, toppings and a side of protein, all provided by Hyde Park Produce. All funds will go to help fund the HPNC's childcare and enrichment programs.

Special guest pancake servers include Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), Kenwood Academy piano teacher Bethany Pickens, Collabooration organizer Bennie Currie and Herald contributor Marc Monaghan. Members of the South East Chicago Commission, University of Chicago and the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will also assist.

Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave. Sunday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 and free for children under 5.  https://bit.ly/hpncbreakfast

