"Well, hello, haven't seen you in a while," was a refrain heard more than once during the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club's (HPNC's) pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

Sunday's breakfast was the first in-person breakfast at the HPNC since 2019. In 2020 and 2021 the HPNC held virtual versions of the event, where one would flip their own cakes while watching a host of celebrity flippers online.

This year's veteran celebrity flippers included Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Alderman Sophia King (4th), Illinois State Senator Robert Peters (13th), and former Illinois Representative Barbara Flynn Currie (25th). They were joined by novice flipper Samantha Chatman, who also happens to be an Emmy winning newswoman and HPNC alumna.

"We were so pleased by the turnout and energy of this year’s Pancake Breakfast," said HPNC executive director Angela Habr after the event. Habr said 370 people came. "We didn’t know what to expect on the heels of a pandemic and with the vaccine requirement. But folks came."

"It was clear that everyone was having a great time, including our 30 volunteers," continued Habr. "In fact," she added, "my 12-year-old daughter —who surprised me by asking to volunteer — couldn’t stop talking about how much fun she had and how she wants to make volunteering at the Pancake Breakfast an annual family tradition."

Here, Bennie Curie watches as Life Scout (Troop 599) Jahlil Brown flips his first pancakes.